PT Prima Petroleum Energi ("Prima") notes the announcement today by Jadestone Energy plc ("Jadestone") following receipt of Prima's notice to requisition a General Meeting to appoint Pieters Utomo (Chief Executive Officer (President Director) of Prima Energy) and Paul Blakeleyto the board of directors of Jadestone.

Background

On 3 September 2026, Prima acquired approximately 28.3% of Jadestone's issued share capital. Prima rejects the Jadestone Board's assertion that it is seeking control of the Company. Prima made that investment because it believes in the underlying quality and potential of Jadestone's business and sees considerable opportunity to support Jadestone's continued development as a leading independent oil and gas company in Southeast Asia.

To deliver this potential, Prima believes that the Board composition should better reflect the geographic focus of Jadestone's business. Currently, the Board has no members based in, representing or nominated from Indonesia, Malaysia or Vietnam, where Jadestone's key assets, employees, contractors, regulators and stakeholders are predominantly located.

Prima strongly believes that greater Southeast Asian representation would bring valuable regional knowledge, relationships and operational experience into the Boardroom and support more effective decision-making across Jadestone's core markets.

Since making its investment in Jadestone, Prima has engaged constructively for over ten weeks to secure two proportionate non-executive director appointments alongside a customary UK Relationship Agreement addressing independence, confidentiality, and conflicts of interest, but could not accept extraordinary commercial, financing, and voting restrictions proposed by the Board that go well beyond UK market standard. Therefore, Prima has been forced to put its request for fair representation to shareholders and accordingly has requisitioned a shareholders' meeting.

Two non-executive appointments on a nine-member Board represent 22.2% of the Board, below Prima's 28.3% shareholding, leaving seven directors in a clear 77.8% majority, and Prima is not seeking to remove the Chairman or any existing director.

Shareholders will be able to vote separately on each appointment and, if elected, both directors will owe full statutory fiduciary duties under English law to Jadestone and its shareholders as a whole.

Prima therefore encourages Jadestone shareholders to support the resolutions set out below at the Shareholders' Meeting.

Resolutions:

Appointment of Pieters Adyana Utomo

Prima recommends that the shareholders vote in favour of the appointment of Mr. Utomo. He is an experienced Southeast Asian energy executive with a substantial track record across the oil and gas and shipping industries, solving complex operational problems and delivering projects in the region. He has worked with leading international and regional operators, including ConocoPhillips, Pertamina, Medco and PetroChina, giving him broad experience of the technical, commercial and stakeholder challenges involved in operating energy assets across Southeast Asia. As Chief Executive Office (President Director) of Prima Energy, he has led the reactivation of the Bawean field following a prolonged shutdown by a previous operator, including replacing a sunken CALM buoy, installing new infrastructure, drilling new wells and returning the field to production.

Mr. Utomo would bring Jadestone directly relevant regional and operational expertise, established relationships across the Southeast Asian energy sector and a demonstrated ability to resolve difficult asset-level challenges at a time when the Company faces important near term strategic and operational decisions. As the representative of a shareholder holding approximately 28.3% of the Company, Mr. Utomo's interests would be closely aligned with those of all shareholders, with a clear focus on the delivery of long-term shareholder value.

Appointment of A. Paul Blakeley OBE

Prima recommends that the shareholders vote in favour of the appointment of Paul Blakeley OBE. He is a highly experienced oil and gas executive with more than 40 years' industry experience and an extensive track record of building and managing upstream businesses across Asia-Pacific. Having previously led Jadestone Energy plc as President and CEO, Paul Blakeley brings deep knowledge of the Company, its asset base and operating markets, alongside significant experience in M&A, portfolio development and managing operational and commercial risk. His appointment would add directly relevant strategic and regional expertise and his long-standing relationships with key regulators and other regional stakeholders will be pivotal as the Company approaches important operational and investment decisions.

Prima strongly encourages all Jadestone shareholders to support these appointments by voting FOR both resolutions at the General Meeting.

About PT Prima Petroleum Energi

PT Prima Petroleum Energi is an Indonesian independent upstream oil and gas company with operating interests in the Bawean PSC and the Ande-Ande Lumut oilfield within the Northwest Natuna PSC, supported by extensive regional marine infrastructure comprising over 50 vessels, shipyard, and offshore maintenance capabilities.

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Contacts:

Enquiries:

PT Prima Petroleum Energi:

Pieters Utomo, Chief Executive Officer

Peter Woodroof via Vigo Consulting

Peel Hunt LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker to Prima Energy):

Richard Crichton Sohail Akbar Georgia Langoulant Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

Vigo Consulting (Financial PR Adviser to Prima Energy):

Patrick d'Ancona Tel: +44 (0)20 7390 0230