Acquisition expands Barnes Aerospace's turbine and compressor airfoil manufacturing capabilities and European footprint

Barnes Aerospace, a global provider of component engineering, manufacturing and repair solutions for the aerospace industry, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire JJ Churchill (Holdings) Limited ("JJ Churchill"), a United Kingdom-based precision engineering and manufacturing company specializing in high-performance turbine and compressor airfoil components, including blades, vanes, and nozzle guide vanes. The company serves leading original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the aerospace and industrial gas turbine markets. Barnes Aerospace is acquiring JJ Churchill from Tinicum, L.P. and its partners, the Churchill family and management.

Founded in 1937 and headquartered in Market Bosworth, JJ Churchill has approximately 150 employees and operates two manufacturing facilities in Leicestershire. The company combines precision machining, engineering and inspection capabilities to manufacture complex components for established and next-generation engine programs. The acquisition will expand Barnes Aerospace's precision manufacturing capabilities and strengthen its European footprint. JJ Churchill's airfoil manufacturing capabilities, engineering expertise and customer relationships complement Barnes Aerospace's existing operations and support its strategy to grow its original equipment manufacturing business.

"JJ Churchill is a strong strategic fit for Barnes Aerospace and brings complementary expertise in manufacturing complex turbine and compressor components," said Mike J. Mosley, Chief Executive Officer, Barnes Aerospace. "These are critical components in demanding engine applications, and JJ Churchill's engineering capabilities, established customer relationships and experienced team will strengthen our ability to support customers across current and future engine programs."

"For nearly 90 years, JJ Churchill has built a reputation for precision engineering and strong customer relationships," said Mark Cooper, Chief Executive Officer, JJ Churchill. "This is an exciting next chapter for our employees and customers. We look forward to joining Barnes Aerospace and building on our shared commitment to quality, engineering, and customer service."

The transaction is expected to close in December, subject to customary closing conditions. Until closing, Barnes Aerospace and JJ Churchill will continue to operate as separate companies.

About Barnes Aerospace

Barnes Aerospace is a premier provider of the full life-cycle supply and repair of complex aeroengine components from fan to exhaust. The Barnes Aerospace global facility footprint provides responsive aftermarket component repair and overhaul (CRO) services for both commercial and defense aeroengine platforms and provides high-value solutions to major OEMs, MROs, and airlines. In addition, Barnes Aerospace manufactures critical engine components with leading precision machining, fabrication, and assembly capabilities, earning its reputation as a trusted supply chain partner to major OEMs. For more information, please visit www.barnesaero.com.

About JJ Churchill

JJ Churchill (Holdings) Limited is a United Kingdom-based precision engineering and manufacturing company headquartered in Market Bosworth, England. Founded in 1937, the company specializes in gas turbine blade manufacturing and provides advanced machining, engineering, inspection and supply chain management services for the aerospace and power generation industries. Its history is tied to the birth of the jet age. In its early years in Coventry, JJ Churchill supplied precision machining to Sir Frank Whittle as he developed Britain's first jet engine, before relocating to Market Bosworth in 1941 and making gas turbine airfoils a core product by the mid-1940s. JJ Churchill supports customers through new product development, volume manufacturing and spare parts production. For more information, visit www.jjchurchill.com.

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Natalie Wills

nwills@barnesaero.com