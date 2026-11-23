According to section 2.3.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer shall be able to demonstrate ongoing business operations.

According to section 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the Exchange may decide to remove an issuer's financial instruments from trading if the issuer materially no longer meets the applicable listing requirements.

On July 21, 2026, Space Nord Invest AB (the "Company") disclosed that the extraordinary general meeting of the Company had resolved on approving the divestment of the Company's subsidiary HifabGruppen AB. Nasdaq Stockholm AB considers that since then, Space Nord Invest AB has not met the listing requirement in section 2.3.7 to demonstrate ongoing business operations and that the deficiency in meeting the listing requirement is material.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to remove the shares of Space Nord Invest AB from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Company registration number 556394-1987 Short name: SPACEN B ISIN code: SE0000483943 Order book ID: 5232

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be December 7, 2026.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.