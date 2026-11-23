The Board of Directors of Kebni AB (publ) and CEO Torbjörn Saxmo have mutually agreed that the time is right for a change in leadership as the company enters its next phase. Torbjörn Saxmo will step down as CEO on 3 January 2027. He will remain available to support the company during his notice period to facilitate a smooth transition.

The Board of Directors has appointed Cecilia Wachtmeister as interim CEO, effective 4 January 2027. Cecilia has extensive executive experience, including as CEO of IAR Systems and Chief Commercial Officer at Kambi, as well as senior management positions at Ericsson. She holds an MSc in Industrial Engineering and Management from Linköping University and serves on the boards of HMS Networks and Smart Eye.



The Board has initiated the recruitment process for a permanent CEO.



"Torbjörn has made valuable contributions to Kebni since joining as CEO in 2021. We believe this is an appropriate time for new leadership and would like to thank Torbjörn for his efforts and commitment to the company," says Anders Persson, Chair of the Board of Kebni.

For more information, contact:

Cecilia Widegren, Head of Marketing, Communication and IR

cecilia.widegren@kebni.com

About Kebni AB (publ)

Kebni develops and supplies advanced inertial sensing and satellite communication solutions for defence, government and commercial customers. Kebni's B share (KEBNI B) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission. www.kebni.com

This information is information that Kebni AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-23 17:30 CET.