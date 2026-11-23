Rare early row-crop tractor from the Doug Strawser Collection offers collectors an opportunity to own a significant piece of agricultural history.

OREGON, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / A remarkable piece of agricultural history will be offered to collectors through an online-only auction ending Thursday, December 10, at 12:00 p.m. CST. The historic Oliver Chilled Plow tractor, recognized as the first and oldest known Oliver tractor in existence, represents an important chapter in the development of one of America's most recognizable agricultural equipment brands.

Developed by Oliver Chilled Plow Works before the formation of Oliver Farm Equipment Company, the tractor was an early attempt to revolutionize row-crop farming. Its innovative design would ultimately influence the Oliver Row Crop 18-27 and help shape the direction of Oliver tractors for generations to come.

Only two Oliver Chilled Plow tractors have been discovered, and each represents a different stage in the machine's development. This earlier version provides a rare look at the engineering decisions that preceded later production models.

One of its most distinctive features is the use of the tractor's frame as the engine oil pan. Unlike the later version, which incorporated a removable access panel, this early design required the entire engine to be lifted from the frame to access the connecting rods. The differences between the two surviving tractors offer collectors and historians valuable insight into the evolution of Oliver's early engineering.

A Discovery Decades in the Making

The tractor's history is closely connected to collector Doug Strawser, who was among the first to uncover evidence that Oliver Chilled Plow Works had developed a tractor before the creation of Oliver Farm Equipment Company.

Strawser's discovery began when he noticed a photograph in a 1952 issue of The Oliver Shield, a publication distributed to Oliver dealers. The photograph appeared in an article about the Kellam Oliver Dealership in Robstown, Texas, and identified the Jauer family as the tractor's owners.

Recognizing the significance of the machine, Strawser traveled to Texas and successfully acquired the tractor for his collection.

Nearly 20 years ago, Strawser undertook an extensive restoration that included rebuilding the engine, fabricating a new hood, and restoring numerous other components. His efforts helped preserve an important artifact from the earliest days of Oliver tractor development.

A Rare Opportunity for Serious Collectors

The tractor is powered by a Hercules Model O engine, serial number 45424B, and is reported to run and drive.

Its hood, fuel tank, and fenders are straight, with paint in generally good condition. The front and rear steel wheels are well preserved and have been fitted with rubber for operation on concrete surfaces. The original steel wheel lugs are also included.

The tractor retains evidence of its age and restoration history, including a previously repaired manifold and some paint flaking near the governor and on top of the engine head.

Beyond its mechanical condition, the tractor's historical importance makes it especially noteworthy. Its design represents the transition from the heavy, standard-tread Hart-Parr tractors toward the lighter, more versatile row-crop machines that would become a defining part of Oliver's agricultural legacy.

For collectors of Oliver equipment, antique tractors, and early agricultural machinery, this auction presents an extraordinary opportunity to acquire a surviving example of the company's earliest engineering innovations.

Auction Details

Auction Format: Online Bidding Only

Online Auction Ends: Thursday, December 10, at 12:00 p.m. CST

Open House: Saturday, December 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location: 5586 Route 2 South, Oregon, IL

Pickup Dates: December 18-19, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Interested bidders are encouraged to attend the scheduled open house, review the tractor's history and condition, and register to participate in the online auction.

With only two known examples of the Oliver Chilled Plow tractor surviving, this offering represents a rare opportunity to preserve and own a significant piece of American agricultural history.

Contact Aumann Auctions at (217) 563-2523 or visit https://www.aumannvintagepower.com/auction/the-doug-strawser-collection-of-tractors-signs-and-implements-84188/details for more info.

SOURCE: Aumann Auctions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/historic-oliver-chilled-plow-tractor-believed-to-be-the-oldest-k-1254234