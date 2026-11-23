VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQB:YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide initial assays on the 4,000-metre sonic drilling program on the former Con Mine's historic tailings which is part of the Con Mine Option ("CMO"). The objective of the drilling program is to evaluate the gold potential of the historic tailings as a potential source of additional gold ounces, complementing the Company's underground and near-surface exploration targets. The program is designed to establish the tonnage and grade of the tailings and support metallurgical testing to assess potential gold recovery.

Under the purchase agreement, the Company has the right to acquire 100% of the CMO property from a subsidiary of Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions set out in the agreement, as reported in the Company's news release dated November 22, 2021. Gold Terra's option on the CMO with Newmont is valid until November 21, 2027.

Chairman and CEO, Gerald Panneton, commented, "We are encouraged with the results on these initial first six holes. The initial results show an overall background level of 0.8 g/t up to now with two separate interpreted richer stratigraphic upper and lower units of approximately 1.0 to 1.8 g/t Au. The presence of a near-surface, low-grade gold stockpile could offer an additional source of accessible mineralization for potential future processing. and contribute to the potential restart of operations at the historic Con Mine."

Tailings Assay Highlights

Initial assay results for six (6) sonic drill holes are shown in Table 1 below. In total, 148 holes have been completed on the Upper Pud for a total of 2,876 metres and 95 holes have been completed on the Middle Pud for 1,307 metres for a total of 4,183 metres of drilled on the sonic drilling program. The program was completed in less than 2 months with 403 Drilling contractor from Alberta, on time and on budget.

The historical tailings represent a compelling exploration target as the material originated from mined ore graded between 16 to 22 g/t Au over the course of the Mine operation between 1938 and 2003*. There is a possibility of finding a certain amount of gold in the historical tailing since previous recoveries were between 85 to 95%. *(See 2026 43-101 Technical Report)

Hole ID from

(m) to

(m) width

(m) Au

g/t Grid X Y Z AZ Dip Total

Depth

(m) CMUP26-001 0.65 16.77 16.12 0.831 NAD83UTMZ11 635176 6925606 190 0 -90 27.61 Upper 0.65 2.77 2.12 1.211 Lower 11.9 15.5 3.6 1.73 CMUP26-003 0.78 17.5 16.72 0.841 NAD83UTMZ11 635254 6925561 190 0 -90 28.35 Upper 0.78 3.5 2.72 1.181 Lower 13.7 17.5 3.8 1.441 CMUP26-004 0.75 18.8 18.05 0.741 NAD83UTMZ11 635273 6925525 189 0 -90 32 Upper 0.75 5.6 4.85 0.921 Lower 13.5 15.65 2.15 1.28 CMUP26-005 0.35 18.3 17.95 0.761 NAD83UTMZ11 635327 6925465 189 0 -90 32 Upper 0.35 3.05 2.7 0.901 Lower 13.2 16.3 3.1 1.24 CMUP26-006 0.25 18.05 17.8 0.691 NAD83UTMZ11 635354 6925434 189 0 -90 30.48 Upper 0.25 1.74 1.49 1.791 Lower 14.3 17.3 3 0.94 CMUP26-007 0.5 15.9 15.4 1.00 NAD83UTMZ11 635378 6925402 189 0 -90 22.56 Upper 2 6.5 4.5 1.00 Lower 11.2 15 3.8 1.63

Table 1 - Assays for sonic drill holes CMUP-003 to 007 inclusively

1 Total drill hole intersection Au grades for CMUP26-001, 003, 004, 005 and 006 contain lost sample intervals of 1.24m, 0.67m, 1.7m, 0.62m and 1.31m respectively within the reported total zone intervals and the higher grade included intervals. The reported gold grades in Table 1 include these intervals at zero g/t (0 g/t). Based on the location of the lost sample intervals within the gold bearing tailings it is reasonable to assume that these lost sample intervals will contain measurable gold.

A cross section of holes CMUP-003 to 007 is shown in Figure 1 below and the location of the section is shown in Figure 2 further below:

Figure 1 - Section showing gold mineralization in holes CMUP-003 to 007 inclusively

The 4,000-metre drilling program was designed to test the historical TSF and its gold potential with a 40x40 metre grid pattern to define areas of variable grades outlined in the Company's August 24, 2026 news release and shown in Figure 1 below. Holes on average have been between 9 to 40 metres deep as shown in Figure 2 below. The sonic drilling has been being carried out by 403 Drilling and ALS is doing the analyses on the tailings.

Figure 2 - Completed holes on the historic tailings, Upper Pud target area

Technical Appendix

This news release reports the assay results from six (6) drill holes from which 258 sonic tailings samples were assayed. Assay results range from non-detectable gold to a highest assay of 3.75 g/t Au. As a check on laboratory Quality Control (QC) the Company inserts into the sample stream certified standards (every tenth sample number ending in '8'); blanks (every tenth sample number ending in '6'); and duplicate samples (every tenth sample number ending in '2'). Blanks are also inserted following samples containing visible gold. Drill samples are PQ size and placed in securely sealed bags by Stantec technicians and sent to ALS preparation laboratory ("ALS") in Yellowknife. After sample preparation, samples are shipped to ALS's Vancouver facility for gold analysis. Gold assays of >3 g/t are re-assayed on a 50 g split by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Samples with visible gold are additionally assayed using a screen metallic method. ALS is a certified and accredited laboratory service. ALS routinely inserts certified gold standards, blanks and pulp duplicates, and results of all QC samples are reported.

Sonic drill holes were drilled vertically into the tailings and completed to bedrock. Zones reported here are interpreted to be the true thickness of the tailings deposits.

Qualified Persons

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Joseph Campbell, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and Senior Technical Advisor for the Company.

About Gold Terra

The Yellowknife Project (YP) encompasses 836 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade historical gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometres of the City of Yellowknife, the YP is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power, and skilled tradespeople. Gold Terra is currently focusing its drilling on the Campbell Shear, where approximately 14 Moz of gold has been produced in the past, (See 2026 43-101 Technical Report) and most recently on the CMO property claims immediately south of the past producing Con Mine which produced 6.1 Moz between the Con, Rycon, and Campbell shear structures (1938-2003).

The YCG and CMO properties lie on the Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that hosts the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have identified zones of gold mineralization and multiple potential targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of seeking to re-establish Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

Visit our website at Home | Gold Terra Resource Corp.

For more information, please contact:

Gerald Panneton, Chairman & CEO

gpanneton@goldterracorp.com

Mara Strazdins, Investor Relations

Phone: 1-778-897-1590 | 416-710-0646

strazdins@goldterracorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information Concerning Estimates of Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Therefore, investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource could ever be mined economically. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of "Measured Mineral Resources," "Indicated Mineral Resources," or "Inferred Mineral Resources" will ever be upgraded to a higher category. The Mineral Resource estimates contained herein may be subject to legal, political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of such mineral resources. Refer to the Technical Report, once filed, for more information with respect to the key assumptions, parameters, methods and risks of determination associated with the foregoing.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors

The Company prepares its disclosure in accordance with the requirements of securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. Terms relating to Mineral Resources in this news release are defined in accordance with NI 43-101 under the guidelines set out in CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Council on May 19, 2014, as amended ("CIM Standards"). The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has adopted amendments effective February 25, 2019 (the "SEC Modernization Rules") to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC will now recognize estimates of "Measured Mineral Resources", "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources", which are defined in substantially similar terms to the corresponding CIM Standards. In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "Proven Mineral Reserves" and "Probable Mineral Reserves" to be substantially similar to the corresponding CIM Standards.

U.S. investors are cautioned that while the foregoing terms are "substantially similar" to corresponding definitions under the CIM Standards, there are differences in the definitions under the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any Mineral Resources that the Company may report as "Measured Mineral Resources", "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the Mineral Resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules. In accordance with Canadian securities laws, estimates of "Inferred Mineral Resources" cannot form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies, except in limited circumstances were permitted under NI 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made and information contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation ("forward-looking information"). Generally, this forward-looking information can, but not always, be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotations thereof.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding the current drilling on the Campbell Shear, potentially adding ounces to the Company's current YP mineral resource, and the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's most recent MD&A and annual information form available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Except as required under applicable securities legislation and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Gold Terra Resource Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/gold-terra-confirms-gold-in-the-con-mine-historical-tailings-with-the-first-six-h-1255666