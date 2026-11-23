Next-generation AI experience delivers x2 faster answers and more relevant results while helping employers understand candidate needs and shape their careers website content strategy.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Happydance, the AI-powered careers website platform, has announced a major upgrade to Conversational Navigation, bringing its vision of a truly conversational careers website closer than ever. Unlike traditional chatbots added to a careers website as a separate experience, Happydance's conversational navigation is built directly into the platform. Candidates can naturally explore an employer's culture, values, people and opportunities in one continuous conversation, guided by their own priorities, preferences and career ambitions.





x2 faster answers and more relevant results for candidates while helping employers understand candidate needs and shape their careers website content strategy.

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The experience is designed to bring an employer brand to life in the way a knowledgeable, authentic employee ambassador would, helping candidates discover not just the right role, but whether the organization is right for them.

And the conversation works both ways. Every question offers employers valuable insight into what candidates really care about, revealing content gaps and helping talent attraction teams continually refine their employer brand storytelling, careers content and candidate experience.

Faster answers. Better conversations. Smarter insights.

The latest upgrade introduces a rebuilt AI engine that understands and connects content across published careers website content and live jobs.

Key enhancements include:

Faster answers, more relevant results: Written replies began in a median of 0.72 seconds in internal testing. The expected page appeared among the top three results in all test runs.

One seamless experience: Candidates can explore culture, discover relevant roles, hear authentic employee stories and receive personalized guidance within the same conversation.

Answers employers can trust: Responses grounded in employer-approved content, rather than information drawn from the open web.

Continuous candidate intelligence: Real-time insight into candidate questions, interests and information gaps, helping teams prioritize the content and stories their audiences want.

Follow-up questions, without starting again: Candidates can return to a job search after asking about benefits or culture, with their role and location preferences carried through the conversation.

Opt-in Job match: Where Job match is available, candidates can choose to use their CV profile within the conversation to explore relevant vacancies.

Real-world results, real candidate insights

Leading employers have already demonstrated the value of conversational navigation.

At National Grid, conversational search revealed strong interest in early careers opportunities, with 'apprentice' accounting for 12.5% of initial searches. These insights helped the team improve content visibility and shape its content strategy.

At Warburtons, candidates asked 2,215 questions across 1,191 conversations in the first 30 days following its September 2026 launch. Questions about roles and locations provided immediate insight into candidate interests and content opportunities. The wider careers website recorded an 84.69% engagement rate, with average active engagement time increasing from 23 seconds to over three minutes.

Bringing employer brand to life, one conversation at a time

For almost two decades, our ambition has been to create careers websites that bring an employer brand to life as naturally and authentically as a conversation with someone who works there. Not a chatbot bolted onto a website, but an experience where candidates can explore what matters to them, discover opportunities and make informed decisions.

"What makes this so powerful is that employers can listen, too. Every conversation reveals what candidates care about, helping teams focus their time and creativity on the content, stories and answers that will make the biggest difference. It's an experience that keeps getting better because it's shaped by the people using it."

Bryan Adams, Founder and CEO, Happydance

The latest Conversational Navigation upgrade is now live, with rollout underway to existing customers.

ENDS

Notes for Editors

About Happydance

Happydance is a careers website platform that turns candidate experience into a competitive advantage. Built with employer branding at its core, Happydance helps organizations create fast, intelligent and engaging careers experiences that connect the right people with the right opportunities. Its platform combines the creative freedom of a bespoke careers website with the speed, security and scale of enterprise SaaS. Happydance is trusted by more than 100 organizations worldwide, including General Motors, Warburtons, Uber, Box, Coupa, Canva, Caterpillar, Dominos, Pinterest and National Grid. Visit: www.happydance.love

About Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams is an author (Give & Get: Employer Branding & Sell The Truth) and the Founder and CEO of Happydance, an enterprise SaaS careers website platform used by some of the world's leading employers. His work has appeared in Harvard Business Review, Forbes, Fast Company, and Entrepreneur. An international keynote speaker and TEDx talk called "Culture Eats Competition for Breakfast", watched by more than a million people. Visit: www.happydance.love/employer-branding-keynote-speaker-bryan-adams/

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