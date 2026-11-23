Madison Dearborn Partners to Acquire Peli BioThermal, a Trusted Cold Chain Solutions Provider, from Pelican Products and Platinum Equity

PR Newswire

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. and CHICAGO and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2026

Broadened portfolio, expanded capabilities and recruitment of experienced leadership team have prepared Peli BioThermal for next chapter as a standalone company

Investment provides strategic capital and healthcare supply chain expertise to accelerate product growth, innovation and global service network expansion, helping safeguard more critical, life-changing therapies for patients

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. and CHICAGO and LOS ANGELES , Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Dearborn Partners ("MDP" or "the Firm"), a leading private equity investment firm based in Chicago, and Platinum Equity, a leading global investment firm based in Los Angeles, today announced that funds managed by MDP have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Peli BioThermal ("Peli" or "the Company"), a global provider of temperature-controlled packaging solutions for the life sciences industry, from Pelican Products. Upon completion of the transaction, Peli BioThermal will operate as a standalone company.

Peli BioThermal, which operates its own global service and manufacturing network, is a leading provider of temperature-controlled packaging solutions that protect pharmaceuticals, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and other sensitive healthcare products during transport. The Company's solutions deliver cutting-edge therapies and life-saving treatments to patients all around the world. Peli already serves customers in approximately 100 countries and is currently focused on enhancing its services offerings to meet the growing demand for effective, sustainable solutions across clinical and commercial markets.

As part of Pelican Products and with the strategic and capital support of Platinum Equity, Peli BioThermal has expanded its portfolio of single-use and reusable shippers, strengthened its global service network and broadened its capabilities through strategic acquisitions, including the recent acquisition of evo from BioLife Solutions to advance cryogenic cell and gene therapy transport.

"I am incredibly proud of what the entire Peli BioThermal team has accomplished, the solutions we've developed and brought to market, the customers we've earned and the patients we've helped reach life-changing treatments," said Sam Herbert, CEO of Peli BioThermal. "We are grateful to Pelican Products and Platinum Equity for their support in growing our business, broadening our portfolio and extending our global reach. With MDP's long-term capital, resources and strategic support, I am confident we are positioned to build on this success as we transition to a standalone company."

MDP brings extensive experience in driving growth in pharmaceutical services companies, as well as in executing carve-outs to scale those companies into market leaders. The firm's investment in Peli will leverage MDP's expertise, capital and market knowledge to further cement Peli and its exceptional portfolio of solutions as the gold standard for customers and patients.

"The Peli BioThermal team has built a trusted brand, a loyal base of life sciences customers and a differentiated product and services offering," said MDP Managing Director Tanner Scott and Partner and Co-Head of Healthcare Jason Shideler in a joint statement. "The safe delivery of advanced therapies through reliable cold chain solutions is more crucial than ever for patients, clinicians and researchers. With the large and growing global pharmaceutical cold chain market, combined with Sam and his team's vision and experience, we believe that Peli is ready to take the next step in its journey. We look forward to partnering with Sam and his team and providing the capital, knowledge and resources to help Peli accelerate innovation, strengthen its capabilities, and pursue new growth opportunities."

"Peli BioThermal has been a valued part of the Pelican family, and its team has built a world-class business serving the life sciences industry," said JC Curleigh, CEO of Pelican Products. "This transaction is the right next step for Peli BioThermal and for Pelican, allowing Peli BioThermal to pursue its growth strategy as an independent company and Pelican to concentrate on its business. We thank the Peli BioThermal team for their contributions and wish them continued success."

"Peli BioThermal is a terrific business, and we're proud of the role we played in helping it reach this important milestone. We have great respect for the management team and everything they've accomplished. Looking ahead, we remain deeply committed to Pelican and will continue putting resources behind the company as we work together to build on its strong foundation," said Platinum Equity Co-President Jacob Kotzubei and Partner Matthew Louie in a joint statement.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2027 and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Financial terms were not disclosed. Moving forward through closing, Peli BioThermal will continue to deliver the same temperature-controlled solutions, supported by its experienced teams and global service network. Customers can keep working with their existing Peli BioThermal contacts, with no changes to their day-to-day relationships or how they do business with the Company.

Advisors

Moelis & Company is serving as financial advisor and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP are serving as legal counsel to MDP. Adams Street Private Credit is leading the financing. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is serving as financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is serving as legal counsel to Peli BioThermal, Pelican and Platinum Equity.

About Peli BioThermal

Peli BioThermal is the global leader in temperature-controlled solutions, delivering a comprehensive portfolio of single-use and reusable products and services for the life sciences industry. Backed by decades of dependability, quality, and innovation, Peli BioThermal solutions help protect life-saving medicines as they move through the global cold chain. For more information, visit www.pelibiothermal.com.

About Pelican Products

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in mission-critical protective solutions. Since 1976, Pelican has built a reputation for innovation, durability, and reliability, providing trusted protection for professionals and consumers around the world. Its portfolio includes high-performance protective cases, advanced portable lighting, durable coolers, premium hydration products, and related accessories. Headquartered in Torrance, California, Pelican maintains a global presence with sales, service, and manufacturing operations worldwide. For more information, visit www.pelican.com.

About Madison Dearborn Partners

Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC ("MDP") is a leading private equity investment firm based in Chicago. Since its formation in 1992, the firm has raised aggregate capital of more than $36 billion and completed over 160 platform investments. MDP invests across three dedicated industry verticals: financial services, healthcare, and technology and government. Drawing on deep industry and operational expertise, MDP works closely with management teams to drive value creation and operational improvement across its portfolio. For more information, visit www.mdcp.com.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $48 billion in assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 60 operating companies serving customers worldwide. The firm specializes in mergers, acquisitions, and operations through its trademarked M&A&O strategy, investing in and operating businesses across a broad range of industries. Over the past 30 years, Platinum Equity has completed more than 550 acquisitions. For more information, visit www.platinumequity.com.

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