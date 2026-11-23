Industry veteran brings more than 30 years of institutional investment management experience to Agecroft's private markets business.

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Agecroft Partners, a leading global hedge fund and private markets consulting and third-party marketing firm, is pleased to announce that Joe Silver has joined the firm as Managing Director, Private Markets.

Joe brings more than 30 years of experience in the institutional investment management industry. His distinguished career includes serving as Managing Director, Private Markets at Invesco, and Director at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. He was also a founding partner of Edgeline Capital, a private markets placement firm. Throughout his career, Joe has developed extensive experience in alternative investments and building relationships with institutional investors and investment managers.

In his new role, Joe will focus on Agecroft Partners' private markets initiatives, helping to further expand the firm's presence in private credit, private equity, and other alternative investment strategies while strengthening its relationships with institutional investors globally.

"We are delighted to welcome Joe to Agecroft Partners," said Don Steinbrugge, CFA, Founder and CEO of Agecroft Partners. "Joe's more than three decades of industry experience, extensive institutional relationships, and deep understanding of private markets make him an exceptional addition to our team. His appointment is an important step in our continued expansion in private markets."

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Joe has dedicated significant time to philanthropic and nonprofit initiatives. He serves as co-chair of the annual fundraising event benefiting the Neighborhood Youth Association, reflecting his longstanding commitment to giving back to the community.

"I am excited to join Agecroft Partners and contribute to the firm's continued growth," said Silver. "Agecroft has established a strong reputation for identifying differentiated investment managers and building meaningful institutional investor relationships. I look forward to helping to expand the firm's private markets business."

About Agecroft Partners

Agecroft Partners is a global hedge fund and private markets consulting and third-party marketing firm specializing in identifying and representing highly differentiated alternative investment managers since 2007. The firm's 11 person sales team maintains relationships with a broad network of institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and investment consultants across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Agecroft Partners has been recognized as Third-Party Marketer of the Year 14 times, reflecting its leadership in alternative investment marketing and capital raising.

Contact information:

Chas Steinbrugge

chassteinbrugge@agecroftllc.com

www.agecroftpartners.com

SOURCE: Agecroft Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/agecroft-partners-announces-appointment-of-joe-silver-as-managing-di-1255660