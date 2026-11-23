- Basic reimbursement for a medicine with limited reimbursement" (40%) for QSIVA applies

from 1 December 2026 to 31 August 2027

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIVUS BV, a subsidiary of VIVUS LLC (together, "VIVUS" or the "Company"), today announced that the Finnish Pharmaceuticals Pricing Board (Hila) has granted QSIVA (phentermine/topiramate MR) restricted basic reimbursement (40%) for patients who meet the reimbursement criteria. The decision applies from 1 December 2026 until 31 August 2027.

Effective 1 December 2026, Hila's decision places QSIVA in the restricted basic reimbursement category (40%). Reimbursement is restricted to the use of QSIVA as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for weight management in adult patients with a baseline body mass index (BMI) = 40 kg/m², or with a baseline body mass index (BMI) = 35 kg/m² and at least one of the following conditions requiring pharmacological treatment: type 2 diabetes mellitus, dyslipidaemia, or hypertension.

The effectiveness of treatment is assessed after 16 weeks of use and subsequently at least once a year. A weight reduction of at least 5% from baseline body weight is considered a sufficient treatment response to justify continuation of treatment.

The Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela), the government agency that manages Finland's national social security system, may decide in more detail on the required evidence and medical prerequisites for reimbursement. Kela will issue more detailed instructions on the reimbursement of QSIVA in November 2026.

For more information about restricted basic reimbursement of QSIVA in Finland, visit www.hila.fi and www.kela.fi

About VIVUS

VIVUS is a biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that focus on advancing treatments for patients with serious unmet medical needs. For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.vivus.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Important Information and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and/or covered by the "Bespeaks Caution" doctrine applied by the courts under the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws, and other applicable provisions of the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company's management. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will," "shall," "may," "believe," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "anticipate," "predict," "should," "plan," "likely," "opportunity," "estimated," and "potential," and/or the negative use of these words or other similar words. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on the Company's current expectations, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements except to the extent otherwise required by law.

Forward-looking information about QSIVA, including statements regarding the timing and implementation of restricted basic reimbursement in Finland, the number of patients who may be eligible under the reimbursement criteria, and its role in long-term obesity management, involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release.

Risks related to QSIVA include whether reimbursement in Finland takes effect as expected and is maintained on its current terms; any future changes to the reimbursement criteria, price or reimbursement status; uptake of QSIVA by prescribers and patients in Finland; the ability to ensure adequate supply in Finland; new safety findings or adverse events; competitive developments in the weight management market, including injectable medications; and whether QSIVA will continue to be commercially successful in approved markets.

General risks include the ability to successfully manage commercial programs across multiple international markets; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of QSIVA; supply chain challenges; and competitive developments in the obesity and weight management therapeutic area.

The above factors, risks, and uncertainties are difficult to predict, contain uncertainties that may materially affect actual results, and may be beyond the Company's control. New factors, risks, and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors, risks, and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore any of these statements may prove to be inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation or warranty by the Company or any other person that the Company's objectives and plans will be achieved. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date such statements were made or any earlier date indicated, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in underlying assumptions, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law. This announcement is made in accordance with applicable securities regulations including the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This press release is intended for the European market only.

Contacts

VIVUS BV

T: +31 20 262 0959