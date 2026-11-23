Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 23
For immediate release
23 November 2026
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") today purchased a total of 15,647 of its own Ordinary shares at an average price of 512.73 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.
Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:
155,243,946 Issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury shares)
110,558,684 Ordinary shares held in Treasury
265,802,630 Issued Ordinary Shares (including Treasury shares)
The figure of 155,243,946 which is the total number of voting rights in the Company following the transaction, may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest, or change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com