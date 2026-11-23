Episode explores the emotional and medical journey to parenthood, marking the program's third Viddy Award

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is proud to announce that its television program, The Pulse, has earned a prestigious Platinum Viddy Award for its episode, "Fertility, IVF & Motherhood: The Real Path to Parenthood." Hosted by Emmy-award winning journalist Bianca Rae, this latest honor marks the program's third Viddy Award, further recognizing its excellence in health education and storytelling.

The episode takes viewers inside the often complex and deeply personal journey of building a family, exploring infertility, in vitro fertilization (IVF), and the emotional realities of pursuing parenthood. As conversations surrounding infertility, reproductive health and access to fertility treatments continue to gain national attention, the episode addresses a topic that resonates with millions of people. By shedding light on both the medical and emotional aspects of IVF, The Pulse helps break down stigma and encourages more open conversations about the challenges and possibilities of building a family.

The Viddy Awards are an international competition recognizing excellence in video production and creative storytelling. The Platinum Award is the competition's highest level of recognition, honoring outstanding achievement in video production.

"Fertility and IVF are topics that affect so many families, yet the emotional side of the journey isn't always openly discussed," said Bianca Rae, host of The Pulse. "Our goal was to create an honest, compassionate conversation that helps people feel informed, supported, and less alone. It's incredibly meaningful to see this important story recognized."

The Pulse is part of Desert Oasis Healthcare's broader efforts to promote health awareness and education throughout the Coachella Valley and beyond.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Founded in 1981, Desert Oasis Healthcare provides comprehensive healthcare services to more than 60,000 members and patients throughout the Coachella Valley and surrounding communities. Through its network of primary care physicians, specialists and healthcare services, DOHC is committed to providing coordinated, high-quality care close to home.

Media Contact

Rob Banchich

Director of Marketing

Rob.Banchich@mydohc.com

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SOURCE: Desert Oasis Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/desert-oasis-healthcare-wins-platinum-viddy-award-for-ivf-episode-of-1255681