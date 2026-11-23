Third-party assessment confirms Brillient meets all 110 NIST SP 800-171 security requirements, giving agencies, prime contractors, and manufacturers a verified partner for work involving Controlled Unclassified Information

RESTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Brillient, a scalable AI and mission acceleration company, announced that it has earned Final Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 status. A Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) independently verified that Brillient fully meets all 110 security controls aligned with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800-171 for protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), with no open items remaining.

CUI is sensitive but unclassified information, such as technical data, engineering specifications, and program details, that moves between the Department of War and the companies that support its missions. CMMC Level 2 is the benchmark for protecting it. For customers and teaming partners, that means working with a company whose security has been independently verified, with less risk and due diligence on their side.

"Our clients trust us with some of their most sensitive information, and we need to ensure that it's protected," said Sukumar Iyer, Brillient Executive Chairman and CEO. "We pursued independent CMMC Level 2 certification because it gives agencies, prime contractors, and manufacturers proof they can rely on. That proof matters even more as we bring AI into mission-critical work, where secure data handling is the foundation for everything else," said Iyer.

Brillient will maintain its certification through annual affirmations and reassessment every three years. Organizations seeking a certified teammate for upcoming pursuits can contact Brillient at alice@brillient.net.

About Brillient Corporation

Brillient Corporation is an award-winning company that delivers Scalable AI for Mission Acceleration. For more than 20 years, Brillient has helped clients modernize their operations, improve service delivery, and make insight-driven decisions through intelligent automation, records management, and AI-powered platforms including ALICE. Learn more at brillient.net.

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Heather Seelbach

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SOURCE: Brillient Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/brillient-earns-final-cmmc-level-2-certification-independently-verifying-its-protection-1255694