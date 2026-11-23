Completed systems upgrades and expanded client support strengthens the operating foundation for national expansion

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: COMP) (the "Company" or "Uniserve"), a sovereign Canadian digital infrastructure platform providing managed IT, connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity and data centre services, is pleased to announce the completion of key operational initiatives supporting its next phase of growth.

The Company has completed its service management system migration to Halo Connect, completed an upgrade of its customer relationship management platform and hired an additional customer service representative.

Together, these initiatives strengthen the operating foundation required to support a growing national business, with a focus on consistent service delivery, stronger client relationships and more efficient execution.

The completed initiatives are designed to support:

Service delivery: A common service management platform to improve coordination, workflow consistency and visibility into client requests.

Client relationships: Upgraded CRM capabilities to support account management, sales activity and customer engagement.

Customer support: Additional service capacity to strengthen responsiveness and support long-term client retention.

"We are building the platform for growth through deliberate investment in our people, systems and processes," said Gautam Lohia, Chief Executive Officer of Uniserve. "A Canada-wide business needs a consistent operating foundation that supports both our clients and our teams. These initiatives strengthen our ability to execute, integrate new business and scale while maintaining the service standards our customers expect."

As Uniserve expands its digital infrastructure and managed services capabilities, the Company is aligning its internal systems and client support resources to support organic growth and future acquisitions.

The focus is on building a repeatable operating model that enables teams across the business to work effectively, serve clients consistently and support sustainable growth.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: COMP) is a sovereign Canadian digital infrastructure platform providing mission-critical connectivity, managed IT services, cybersecurity, AI Agents, cloud solutions and data centre infrastructure to business customers across Canada. Through its operations in Vancouver, Calgary and Waterloo, the Company is building a scalable, recurring revenue platform designed to support the digital transformation of Canadian enterprises.

By combining communications infrastructure with higher-value managed technology services and strategic acquisitions, Uniserve is creating a diversified technology platform positioned for sustainable long-term growth and increasing shareholder value.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

Gautam Lohia

Chairman/CEO

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's strategic direction, growth plans, execution strategy, and potential valuation positioning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, execution risks, integration of acquisitions, regulatory factors, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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