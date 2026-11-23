New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Billy Lerner, the President & CEO of iPark, has announced recent updates to the company's mobile app. iPark is one of New York City's leading providers of parking solutions. Driven by Bill Lerner, the iPark mobile app aims to provide users with a smooth and convenient parking experience.





William Lerner, the President & CEO of iPark, has announced recent updates to the company's mobile app.





Since its launch, the iPark mobile app has continued to gain significant traction. This surge can be attributed to the recent incorporation of innovative features that enhance the user experience. President & CEO Billy Lerner has remained committed to integrating advancements and elevating the app's functionality to meet the needs of New York's drivers.





iPark mobile app is available on Google Play and the App Store.





Spearheaded by Bill Lerner, the updated iPark app introduces a multitude of enhanced functionalities focused on user experience and convenience. Users can now benefit from detailed directions to parking spots, ensuring seamless navigation to their designated parking area. The latest update also includes advanced reservation capabilities for multiple days, the ability to save preferred parking locations, and the introduction of a filtering system allowing users to locate garages that meet specific requirements, such as wheelchair accessibility and electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities. With these updates, William Lerner is reshaping the parking landscape in New York City, catering to diverse needs and offering customized solutions to meet users' desired amenities.

As iPark's mobile parking app continues to evolve and expand, Billy Lerner remains dedicated to incorporating new features and technologies that further elevate the user experience. Bill Lerner's unwavering commitment to excellence in parking in New York City ensures that drivers can expect continued support from the iPark team.

More information about iPark can be found via their website.

SOURCE: iPark NYC.

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