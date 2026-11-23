In Rome, an international jury awarded the "Best of the Best" title to Finca Piedra Parada from Honduras

At ITA Airways' Hangar Lounge, travellers chose Colombia's Cooperativa de Caficultores del Cauca for the "Coffee Lovers' Choice" award

illycaffè announces the winners of the 11th Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award: Honduras takes the "Best of the Best" title, awarded by an international technical jury, while Colombia receives the "Coffee Lovers' Choice" award, reflecting consumers' preferences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261123843092/en/

Winner of Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award 2026

In Rome, 27 producers from nine countries Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Rwanda competed for the two awards through which illycaffè celebrates the legacy of Ernesto Illy, the visionary leader who saw scientific research as a source of truth and a means of progress, guided by the highest ethical standards. The illy quality control laboratory selected the three best lots from the 2025/26 harvest for each of the company's nine main sourcing countries.

The "Best of the Best" title was awarded to Denis Rolando Cortez Monge's Finca Piedra Parada by the independent international jury, comprising three technical experts, three Michelin-starred chefs and three specialist journalists, who blind-tasted the coffees in three different preparations: espresso, cold brew and filter coffee. The jury members were: Enrico Pacorini, CEO of Pacorini Group; Cyprien Petelle, green coffee specialist at KawaCyp; Carlos Alfredo Blanco Garcia, Milds Trader at Louis Dreyfus Company, from Guatemala; Bernard Bedarida, Italy correspondent for TF1; Virginia Kirst, Italy correspondent for Handelsblatt; Germán Jiménez, director of new editorial verticals at El Español; Michelin-starred chefs and illy Chef Ambassadors Viki Geunes of Zilte and Ciccio Sultano of Ristorante Duomo, together with Michelin-starred chef Stefania Di Pasquo of Locanda Mammì.

The "Coffee Lovers' Choice" award went to the Colombian coffee of Daniel Anaya Anaya from the Cooperativa de Caficultores del Cauca, chosen by travellers from around the world during blind tastings at Rome Fiumicino's Hangar Lounge, thanks to the renewed partnership with ITA Airways

The Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award is an event that brings together producers, exporters and institutions every year to create value throughout the supply chain. This year, the dialogue began at FAO headquarters with the panel discussion "Strengthening Resilience in the Coffee Sector: Priorities, Initiatives and Future Perspectives", addressing climate, market and technological challenges, as well as economic, social and environmental sustainability.

Building on the Global Coffee Initiative (GCI), launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation together with the World Bank Group and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, the discussions highlighted the need for a shared approach to strengthening the sector's resilience and competitiveness.

Some of the sector's most authoritative international experts came together to discuss these issues: Vanusia Nogueira, Executive Director, International Coffee Organization (ICO); Stefania Lenoci, Country Manager for Italy and Special Representative to Southern Europe, the Holy See and the United Nations RBAs, World Bank Group; Providence Mavubi, Director of the Agribusiness and Infrastructure Development Division, UNIDO; Federica Diamanti, Associate Vice President for External Relations, IFAD; Benoît Bertrand, former Senior Research Fellow and Coffee Geneticist at CIRAD; Aaron Davis, Senior Research Leader of Crops and Global Change, Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew; Paul Stewart, Global Coffee Director, TechnoServe.

Climate, biodiversity, access to credit for smallholder producers and innovation call for closer collaboration between international institutions, research, business and development cooperation. The shared priority is to translate commitments into tangible investments and partnerships, supporting the sector's growth, generating value in producing countries and improving the lives of the millions of people who depend on coffee.

"The Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award was established ten years ago to honour the world's finest coffee producers, whose excellence illycaffè has championed since its beginnings," says Andrea Illy, Chairman of illycaffè. "I congratulate this year's winners, true ambassadors of quality. I would like to dedicate this award to the entire coffee community, to everyone along the supply chain whose love of coffee helps transform an extraordinary product into a shared dream: the dream beyond coffee.

The day concluded with the announcement of the winners of the "Coffee Lovers' Choice" and "Best of the Best" awards at Palazzo Colonna, during an evening hosted by actor and environmental communicator Alan Cappelli Goetz, attended by institutional representatives and leading figures from the worlds of culture and entertainment. Guests included artist Marina Abramovic with Todd Eckert, actress Claudia Gerini, composer and pianist Roberto Cacciapaglia, and Piero and Veronica Lissoni, Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry Francesco Lollobrigida, Executive Director of the International Coffee Organization Vanusia Nogueira, Michelin-starred chef Matteo Metullio, who contributed to the menu, was also in attendance.

The evening featured performances by violinist Pierpaolo Foti and an exhibition of photographs taken by Elisabetta Illy over more than twenty years. These photographs also accompany Andrea Illy's new book, "The Dream Beyond Coffee", a journey from the roots of coffee to an ethical vision of the world.

Guests were welcomed by Andrea and Elisabetta Illy, Anna Illy and CEO Cristina Scocchia

ILLYCAFFÈ An Italian family-owned company founded in Trieste in 1933, illycaffè has always pursued the mission of offering the finest coffee in the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. Every day, more than 10 million cups of illy coffee are enjoyed in cafés, restaurants, hotels, illy-branded cafés, homes and offices in over 135 countries, where the company operates through subsidiaries and distributors. Everything "made in illy" is enriched with beauty and art, beginning with the logo, designed by James Rosenquist, the illy Art Collection cups decorated by more than 135 international artists, and coffee machines created by internationally renowned designers. To share its culture of quality with growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company established its Università del Caffè (University of Coffee), which now offers courses in 24 countries worldwide. In 2025, illycaffè generated consolidated revenue of €700 million.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261123843092/en/

Contacts:

For further information

www.illy.com

illycaffè: Christine Pascolo christine.pascolo@illy.com Arianna Marenzana arianna.marenzana@illy.com