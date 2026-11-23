Airtripmaker announces expanded premium economy, business class and first class flight booking options from the United States and Canada.

Germantown, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Airtripmaker, an international flight booking platform, has strengthened its offerings for travelers seeking premium economy, business class and first class flight tickets the USA and Canada, making premium long-haul travel more accessible, comfortable, and cost-effective.

With rising demand for premium economy flights, business class flights and first class flights air tickets, Airtripmaker provides curated options across major international airlines, transparent pricing, and personalized booking support for travelers flying from the United States and Canada to all global destinations. The platform serves business travelers, families, and long-stay international passengers looking for Business Class Flights to India, Business Class to Japan, China, Nepal, Pakistan, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Africa, Thailand, Indonesia and the rest of all global destinations with confidence and convenience.

"Our goal is to support a wider audience of global travelers by expanding beyond India-focused routes and offering comprehensive travel information across multiple destinations," said Sam Malhotra.

In addition to expanding its destination coverage, the company is focusing on improving user experience through structured navigation, keyword-driven content, and route-based categorization.

This expansion reflects Airtripmaker's broader vision of becoming a global travel discovery platform that helps users explore and compare international flight options efficiently.

About Airtripmaker

Airtripmaker is a leading online travel platform specializing in economy, premium, business class and first-class flights to India, Europe, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal, Singapore, Middle East, Japan, China and other international destinations with comprehensive route coverage from major North American & Canadian cities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325308