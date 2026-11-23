Canada's veterinarians urge action on veterinary workforce shortages and access to critical veterinary medicines to protect Canada's food supply.

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) is calling on the federal government to take decisive action to protect animal health and safeguard Canada's food supply. In a world where foreign markets are volatile and global supply chains can no longer be taken for granted, a sustainable veterinary workforce is needed more than ever to protect animal health here at home.

"From the family pet to the farm and everywhere in between, our profession plays an essential role in protecting animal health, public health and the well-being of our communities every day," said Dr. Kathleen MacMillan, President of the CVMA. "Think about the milk, eggs and other food we buy at the grocery store. Most of us never see the veterinary care and expertise behind those products, even though we rely on that work every day."

Veterinarians are on the front lines of keeping Canadians and their communities healthy, but demand for veterinary care is outpacing the number of veterinarians available, especially in rural and remote communities. Investing in Canada's veterinary workforce is an investment in a stronger, healthier, more resilient country.

CVMA is asking the federal government to take three steps:

Improve access to veterinary care in rural and remote communities by expanding the Canada Student Loan Forgiveness program to include veterinarians and veterinary technicians/technologists.

Secure a reliable supply of veterinary medicines and other animal health products by investing in Canada's supply of critical products. Support animal production in Canada by working with trusted regulatory partners to streamline approval processes.

Strengthen Canada's veterinary workforce by improving pathways for foreign trained veterinarians and supporting the creation of a national testing centre. This would help qualified veterinarians to begin practicing in Canada sooner.

"These three recommendations share the same goal - ensuring that Canadians can continue to rely on the veterinary professionals who protect animal health and welfare and our food system," continued Dr. MacMillan. "Investing in veterinary medicine protects our animals and our agriculture sector. It's an investment in Canada's independence and resilience."

CVMA is outlining its recommendations on Parliament Hill this week. Over two days of meetings with parliamentarians, the association will make the case for better access to veterinary care in rural and remote communities, a reliable supply of veterinary medicines and other animal health products, and a stronger veterinary workforce. CVMA is ready to work with the federal government and all parliamentarians to turn these recommendations into action.

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About the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association

Since 1948, the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) has been the national and international voice for Canada's veterinarians, providing leadership and advocacy for veterinary medicine. The CVMA speaks for more than 25,000 veterinarians and registered veterinary technicians and technologists across the country who provide vital care for millions of clients, including both small and large animals. CVMA members promote animal health and welfare, contribute to food safety and food security, prevent and relieve animal suffering, protect the health of the public and the environment, and advance comparative medical knowledge. Learn more at canadianveterinarians.net.

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