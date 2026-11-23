DAYTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Diné Source, a federal IT solutions provider and subsidiary of Diné Development Corporation (DDC), announced it has been awarded the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) in Category B, Enterprise-Wide Service Solutions, and Category C, Mission-Based IT Service Solutions.

SEWP VI provides federal agencies with access to a broad range of IT services and solutions designed to address evolving mission needs. Through the contract vehicle, agencies can procure capabilities spanning software development, cybersecurity, cloud services, data analytics, and emerging technologies.

"Securing a position on NASA SEWP VI represents DDC's continued growth in expanding streamlined acquisition pathways for our federal partners," said Dan Riggs, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer for DDC. "This vehicle extends our ability to offer proven solutions to help our customers achieve mission outcomes in an increasingly complex federal landscape."

The award further strengthens DDC's federal contract portfolio and reinforces its commitment to deliver modernization solutions that support evolving operational demands across defense, civilian, space, and healthcare communities while advancing meaningful mission impact.

"Through SEWP VI, we can effectively connect federal customers with the technical expertise and proven delivery needed to advance their mission outcomes," said Scott McKee, President of Diné Source. "We look forward to leveraging this vehicle to deliver mission-focused capabilities backed by disciplined execution and a commitment to customer success."

About DDC?

Diné Development Corporation (DDC) delivers IT, engineering, and professional services that advance mission outcomes. Powered by innovation, our family of companies empower government agencies with value-driven solutions to achieve future-ready results. As a Tribally owned organization, we are committed to building sustainable impact for the Navajo Nation and communities we serve. To learn more about our family of companies, visit www.ddc-dine.com.

About Diné Source

Diné Source accelerates digital transformation and modernization for federal government agencies. Building on a history of proven delivery and a culture of mission-first innovation, Diné Source brings together thought leadership, industry expertise, and operational efficiencies to deliver high-impact outcomes across the federal IT market. As a tribally owned subsidiary of Diné Development Corporation (DDC), Diné Source is committed to advancing the sustainable prosperity of the Navajo Nation and the communities we serve. For more information, visit https://ddc-dine.com/dine-source/.

Contact???

For press inquiries, please contact Katie von Allmen, Senior Marketing Manager, at katie.vonallmen@ddc-dine.com .

SOURCE: Diné Development Corporation (DDC)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/din%c3%a9-source-secures-nasa-sewp-vi-contract-to-expand-federal-1255745