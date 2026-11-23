BN targets initial tungsten concentrate production in early 2028 and plans to build an on-site APT processing facility

INDIAN WELLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / BN Strategic Metals Corp. today announced that the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) has determined that the Atolia Tungsten Project in California qualifies as a covered project under FAST-41. In a November 18 letter to B&N Mining, Inc., DOI said the project will be included on the federal Permitting Dashboard.

See it here - The Atolia Tungsten Project is now listed on the FAST-41 Covered Projects page: https://www.permits.performance.gov/permitting-project/fast-41-covered-projects/atolia-tungsten-project

DOI will work with cooperating and participating agencies to develop a Coordinated Project Plan by January 15, 2027. The plan will identify the federal environmental reviews and authorizations required for the project and establish a timetable for agency action.

"FAST-41 coverage is an important milestone for Atolia," said Robert Binkele, Chief Executive Officer of BN Strategic Metals Corp. "A coordinated federal permitting process will help us plan the next phase of development, including on-site processing in California. Our goal is to become the first U.S. company to supply high-quality, domestically produced tungsten concentrate to some of the nation's largest defense companies."

Located in California's historic Rand Mining District, Atolia has an estimated 40.4 million pounds of contained tungsten trioxide (WO3), according to BN's published S-K 1300 mineral resource estimate effective August 31, 2026. The estimate includes approximately 5.85 million pounds of contained WO3 in indicated mineral resources and 34.57 million pounds in inferred mineral resources.

BN's goal is to begin initial tungsten concentrate production in early 2028, subject to permitting, financing and project development. BN also plans to build and operate its own ammonium paratungstate (APT) processing facility on the Atolia property, subject to feasibility work, financing and required approvals. The proposed facility would convert Atolia tungsten concentrate into APT, an intermediate used to manufacture tungsten products.

About BN Strategic Metals Corp.

BN Strategic Metals Corp. is a U.S. critical minerals development company focused on advancing the Atolia Tungsten Project and developing domestic tungsten supply and processing capabilities.

Media Contact

Taylor Gomez

BN Strategic Metals Corp.

E: info@bnstrategicmetals.com

P: 760-409-7117

SOURCE: BN Strategic Metals Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/bn-strategic-metals-announces-fast-41-covered-project-status-for-atolia-tungsten-1255107