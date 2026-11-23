Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Gossan Resources Limited (TSXV: GSS) (FSE: GSR) (XETRA: GSR) (the "Company" or "Gossan") is pleased to announce an increase in the size of its non-brokered private placement announced on October 13, 2026, from gross proceeds of up to $500,000 to up to $624,600 (the "Offering"). The Company intends to use the gross proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes and to fund expenses required to maintain its existing mineral claims.

The Company is seeking approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for the increased size of the Offering.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Gossan Resources:

Gossan Resources Limited holds mineral exploration and development properties located in Manitoba, Northwestern Ontario, and Newfoundland. The Company's focus is the advancement of its mineral exploration and development properties. The Company's secondary focus is the sale, joint-venture, or co-development of its broadly diversified portfolio of multi-element properties. These properties are prospective for hosting gold and base metals as well as specialty "green-battery metals", vanadium, titanium, tantalum, lithium and chromium. Gossan also has a deposit of high-purity, magnesium-rich dolomite, and holds advance and production royalty interests in a high-purity silica sand deposit.

For further information, please bookmark www.gossan.ca.

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the increased size of the Offering, receipt of approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and completion of the Offering. Such statements are based on assumptions regarding the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approval and complete the Offering and the state of the equity markets. Such forward-looking statements and information are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approval and raise the anticipated proceeds, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. We undertake no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements or information except as required by law.

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