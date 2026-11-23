BOYNTON BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Estimating Edge, developer of The EDGE takeoff and estimating software and a Foundation Software company, has published a new resource on the growing role of field data in construction estimating. The piece examines how drone scans, field production tracking and digital jobsite devices are becoming tools for more accurate bids.

Most construction estimates are built on drawings, specs and a pre-bid site walk. Those inputs can miss what drives cost once work begins, such as limited site access, material staging or productivity lost to terrain and weather.

To cover that uncertainty, estimators pad contingencies or lean on outdated benchmarks. The result is a gap between estimated and actual costs that carries into the next bid.

"How Field Data Is Changing Construction Estimating" outlines how contractors are closing that gap by feeding real jobsite data back into the estimating process, grounding quantities and production rates in past performance.

Key topics include:

How drone and scan data improve takeoff accuracy

How field production tracking compares estimated and actual performance

What equipment and environmental sensors reveal about labor and equipment assumptions

Three practical steps for putting field data to work

How Internet of Things (IoT) devices are narrowing the gap between estimated and actual costs

The blog makes the case that this feedback loop can turn each completed job into a reference point for the next estimate, helping contractors bid with more confidence, manage risk and protect their margins.

To learn more about putting field data to work in your estimates, read the full article here.

Estimating Edge

Estimating Edge, a Foundation Software company, has been a trusted provider of commercial construction takeoff and estimating software for the roofing, fireproofing, interior and exterior finishing trades for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.estimatingedge.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Estimating Edge

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/estimating-edge-highlights-how-field-data-is-sharpening-construct-1252079