Molasses Market Size to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2031 as Feed, Biofuel, and Clean-Label Applications Drive Demand - Mordor Intelligence

Growing livestock nutrition requirements, beet-based bioethanol production, and demand for natural sweeteners are expanding molasses applications.

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the molasses market size is projected to grow from $9.4 billion in 2026 to reach $11.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.66% during 2026-2031. Demand is supported by molasses adoption across animal feed, biofuel production, and clean-label food applications. Its nutritional contribution to livestock diets, suitability for bioethanol production, and use as a natural sweetener and flavoring agent are broadening its commercial relevance.

Key Growth Factors

Livestock Nutrition Strengthens Demand for Feed-Grade Molasses

Molasses is gaining importance in animal feed formulations, particularly across dairy and poultry production, because of its nutritional contribution and ability to improve feed palatability. Blackstrap molasses is also attracting interest in dairy livestock nutrition protocols designed to reduce enteric methane emissions, connecting feed applications with broader sustainability objectives.

Bioethanol Production Supports Sugar Beet Molasses Demand

The European Union's shift toward beet-based bioethanol production to meet Renewable Energy Directive targets is increasing the relevance of sugar-beet-derived molasses as an industrial feedstock. This development strengthens the connection between sugar processing and renewable fuel production, creating an additional demand avenue beyond conventional food and feed applications.

Clean-Label Formulations Expand Food and Beverage Applications

Food and beverage manufacturers are increasingly using molasses as a natural sweetener and flavoring ingredient in clean-label products. It's Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status supports its use in food applications, while interest in natural and less-refined sweetening ingredients creates opportunities for wider formulation use.

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"Molasses is developing a broader demand base such as livestock nutrition, renewable fuel production, and clean-label food formulations create distinct application opportunities. The growing relevance of blackstrap molasses in dairy nutrition and sugar-beet-derived molasses in bioethanol production also highlights how grade and source selection can shape procurement priorities across end-use industries," says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager.

Segment Insights

The Molasses Market Report is segmented by:

Source: Sugarcane, Sugar Beet, and Others.

Grade: First/Light, Second/Dark, and Blackstrap.

Form: Liquid and Powder/Granules.

Application: Food and Beverage, Animal Feed and Pet Food, Biofuel/Ethanol, and Others.

Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook

Europe has a distinct demand opportunity linked to the increased use of sugar-beet-derived molasses in bioethanol production as the region works toward its Renewable Energy Directive targets. The supplied market information also identifies animal feed and clean-label food applications as broader demand channels, although it does not establish regional market rankings or growth rates.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape includes global agricultural commodity traders and processors with exposure to sugar-derived products and related supply chains. Competition in the molasses market is shaped by access to feedstock, source and grade availability, and the ability to serve food, feed, and biofuel customers with application-specific products.

Key Companies

Wilmar International Limited

Cargill, Incorporated

The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Louis Dreyfus Company

Hartree Partners (ED&F Man Holdings)

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Sugar Confectionery Market in Brazil: The Brazil sugar confectionery market is estimated at $1.72 billion in 2026 and is projected to expand to $2.34 billion by 2031, achieving a 6.33% CAGR. Category momentum reflects strong cultural affinity for confectionery snacking, rising urban demand for portable formats, and product innovation in functional and premium variants. Supported by Brazil's domestic sugar supply and competitive manufacturing infrastructure, confectionery producers are leveraging digital marketing and e-commerce channels to accelerate new SKU adoption.

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