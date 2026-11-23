SILVERSEA EXTENDS ITS RIVIERA POOL AND DINING CONCEPT TO SILVER DAWN FOLLOWING DRY DOCK

Silver Dawn also debuts a pickleball court, golf putting area, and hitting bay, enhancing the guest experience on board

MIAMI, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silversea, the leading experiential luxury and expedition travel brand, has unveiled a series of enhancements on board Silver Dawn, set to return to service on November 25, 2026, with the addition of Riviera, a new poolside dining, bar, and lounge concept, and new outdoor experiences. Riviera, inspired by the Golden Age of Mediterranean travel, was introduced on Silver Spirit earlier this year. The concept now expands to Silver Dawn, where the pool deck has also been refreshed with new furniture and the outdoor spaces now include a pickleball court, a golf putting area, and a golf hitting bay. The updates extend the brand's enhancement program that began with Silver Muse and continued with Silver Spirit, earlier this year.

"Silver Dawn's enhancements reflect our commitment to bringing more options to guests across our fleet," said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea. "With the expansion of Riviera and the addition of new outdoor sports, guests have greater variety in how they spend their time on board. As Silver Dawn sails the Mediterranean and the Caribbean in the coming seasons, guests will find that choice alongside the personalized service that defines Silversea."

A REFINED POOL DECK: RIVIERA AND OUTDOOR ENHANCEMENTS

New upgrades now available on Silver Dawn include:

Riviera and pool deck enhancements: Riviera expands to Silver Dawn following its introduction on Silver Spirit . The rollout includes new furniture, seating layouts, and refreshed Riviera design elements. A significant upgrade to the ship's outdoor guest spaces accompanies it, bringing new cabanas, loungers, umbrellas, and refreshed furniture layouts, allowing guests to lay out in a cabana or enjoy a cocktail by the pool.

Riviera expands to following its introduction on . The rollout includes new furniture, seating layouts, and refreshed Riviera design elements. A significant upgrade to the ship's outdoor guest spaces accompanies it, bringing new cabanas, loungers, umbrellas, and refreshed furniture layouts, allowing guests to lay out in a cabana or enjoy a cocktail by the pool. Introduction of outdoor sports: Following the addition of a pickleball court, putting green, and golf simulator on Silver Muse, Silver Dawn debuts three outdoor recreation spaces - a pickleball court, a golf putting area, and a golf hitting bay. Together they cover friendly competition, short-game practice, and full swings, all in the open air.

Following dry dock, Silver Dawn will embark on its first voyage on November 25, 2026, taking guests on a 14-day sailing from Civitavecchia (Rome) to Lisbon through the Mediterranean. The voyage calls at 10 ports across Italy, Malta, Tunisia, Spain, and Portugal, including Naples, Valletta, Trapani in Sicily, Tunis, Cagliari in Sardinia, Cartagena, Malaga, and Cádiz, with overnights in Valletta and Malaga. These guests will be the first to enjoy the new onboard enhancements.

These additions complement the experience offered on board Silver Dawn and across Silversea's all-inclusive ships, where guests benefit from inclusions such as butler service in every suite; multiple restaurants serving diverse cuisine; 24-hour in-suite dining; wines, spirits, and beverages served throughout the ship; onboard entertainment; complimentary Wi-Fi; and onboard gratuities, port fees, and taxes.

For more information on Silver Dawn and its upcoming itineraries, visit https://www.silversea.com/ships/silver-dawn.html

About Silversea

Silversea is the leading experiential luxury and expedition travel brand, offering guests immersive experiences on all seven continents, personalized service, and an innovative culinary offering aboard its 12 intimate ocean and expedition ships. Silversea's itineraries encompass an unparalleled range of destinations worldwide, from the Mediterranean and the Caribbean to the Galápagos, both Polar Regions, and hundreds of fascinating places in between. Set to strengthen its destination leadership starting in 2026, the brand is developing the southernmost hotel on Earth, The Cormorant at 55 South, in Puerto Williams, Chile - offering guests a uniquely seamless journey to Antarctica. Silversea brings its like-minded guests closer to their destination in uncompromised comfort, championing the joy of travel, an enriching spirit of discovery, and an enduring commitment to Silversea's signature "To Finding More" promise. Silversea is owned and operated by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL). For more information, visit www.silversea.com. Media can stay up to date by visiting the brand's press center.

Silversea, Otium, S.A.L.T., The Cormorant at 55 South, To Finding More, and the various ship names are registered trademarks of Silversea Cruises LLC.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group is a leading global vacation company spanning cruise, one-of-a-kind destinations, and land-based vacation experiences. The company operates 71 ships sailing to more than 1,000 destinations across all seven continents through its three wholly owned brands - Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea - and a 50% joint venture interest in TUI Cruises, which operates the Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd brands.

The Group is expanding its portfolio of private destinations through its Perfect Day and Royal Beach Club collections, and the company will enter river cruising in 2027 with Celebrity River Cruises. Powered by innovative brands, advanced technology, and an industry-leading loyalty program, the company has built a connected vacation ecosystem, turning the vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations.

Named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies 2026 list and to Forbes' 2026 Best American Companies lists, Royal Caribbean Group is guided by its mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly. For more information, visit royalcaribbeangroup.com.

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