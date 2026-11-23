Digitalage introduces a new approach to fact-driven journalism, combining large-scale information discovery, deep content analysis, automated verification and expanding capabilities for video, citizen journalism and enterprise media licensing.

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID:HPNN) today announced the public beta launch of Digitalage News, an AI-assisted news and information platform developed by its subsidiary, Digitalage, Inc.

Now live at https://news.digitalage.com, the platform features hundreds of published, source-linked articles across 15 editorial sections, including artificial intelligence, technology, business, financial markets, politics, world affairs, healthcare, science, entertainment, sports, faith and community.

The public beta is the first phase of a much larger initiative: developing scalable infrastructure capable of discovering, analyzing, verifying, producing and distributing news across multiple formats.

244,580 News Items Identified for Assessment in Just 48 Hours

During a recent 48-hour period, Digitalage's news discovery pipeline identified 244,580 incoming news items for assessment, according to preliminary company operating data.

These items represent source information identified for evaluation, not 244,580 independently verified or published articles.

The system is designed to organize incoming information, identify related events, detect duplication, compare sources and determine which developments warrant deeper investigation.

Selected stories can then proceed through structured research, factual verification, historical analysis and editorial controls before publication.

This distinction is fundamental to Digitalage's approach.

The objective is not to publish everything the system discovers. It is to determine what matters, what can be substantiated and what deserves the public's attention.

Deep Content Analysis: Turning Information Into Intelligence

Digitalage's broader technology strategy goes substantially beyond generating written articles.

The company is developing an infrastructure approach that applies deep content analysis to documents, reporting records, transcripts, audio, video, imagery and other digital information.

Rather than treating content as isolated files, the architecture is designed to identify the people, organizations, locations, events, products and relationships within that material and connect them to supporting evidence.

This creates opportunities to examine historical developments, compare reporting across multiple sources and languages, identify contradictions and recognize when a new announcement changes the significance of an earlier event.

Digitalage's development program also considers technologies associated with OOVE, a separate intellectual-property and technology-licensing company. Any use of OOVE technology by Digitalage is subject to applicable independent licensing arrangements. OOVE is not owned by Hop-on, Inc.

The longer-term objective is to build a structured, searchable knowledge and media infrastructure that can support research, reporting, verification, content discovery and multiple forms of distribution.

Facts First: Technology That Challenges Information Before Publication

Artificial intelligence has dramatically reduced the cost and time required to prepare news content. However, generating a convincing article does not establish that its claims are accurate.

Digitalage News is being built around the principle of nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism, with facts and original source material taking priority over political agendas, unsupported opinions and sensationalized headlines.

Its editorial technology is designed to examine quotations, statistics, dates, source reliability, historical consistency, unsupported assertions and potentially misleading conclusions.

When the system identifies a material concern requiring editorial judgment, the issue can be flagged and escalated for human review, additional investigation, correction or rejection.

Under the public beta's currently published editorial standards, publication also remains subject to named-editor approval controls.

Digitalage is continuing to strengthen its automated verification capabilities, duplicate detection, independent AI-assisted review and historical cross-checking.

The objective is to make rigorous factual assessment scalable while preserving human accountability and transparent corrections.

Digitalage isn't simply using AI to write the news. It is developing technology designed to challenge the news before it reaches readers.

One Verified Story, Multiple Media Experiences

A central opportunity for Digitalage is the ability to develop multiple media formats from a single researched and approved story.

An article can serve as the foundation for narrated coverage, visual explainers, original illustrations, short-form videos, interviews and potentially live multimedia programming.

Deep content analysis can help organize the underlying facts, transcripts, imagery and source relationships, enabling media production systems to work from a common editorial record rather than disconnected content.

Digitalage already has image-production and narration capabilities within its broader development environment.

In October 2026, Hop-on announced a working AI-assisted news-video pilot demonstrating the movement of source material through editorial review, video production, quality control, cataloging and delivery.

The company intends to build on these capabilities by expanding short-form video production, narrated news, multimedia explanations and distribution formats.

The objective is to preserve the factual integrity of reporting as an approved story is adapted into additional formats.

Generated illustrations must be identified appropriately, and video or imagery depicting real events must satisfy applicable sourcing, authenticity and content-rights requirements.

Citizen Journalism: Giving Communities a Voice

Digitalage is also developing citizen-journalism capabilities designed to enable individuals and communities to contribute firsthand information, photographs, video and eyewitness accounts.

The proposed workflow is intended to help contributors document events, provide supporting evidence and submit material for appropriate verification and editorial consideration.

Instead of treating every uploaded video or eyewitness statement as established fact, the system would assess relevant authenticity, source, timing, location and content-rights information before publication.

The company believes this approach could broaden access to community-level reporting while maintaining consistent standards for factual integrity and accountability.

Citizen-journalism capabilities are being developed as part of Digitalage's broader platform roadmap.

A Multitrillion-Dollar Media Industry Is Undergoing Transformation

The economic opportunity extends beyond traditional news publishing.

According to PwC's 2026 Global Entertainment & Media Outlook, the global entertainment and media industry is projected to reach approximately $4.2 trillion in annual revenue by 2030.

Separately, the IAB/PwC Internet Advertising Revenue Report recorded $294.6 billion in U.S. digital advertising revenue in 2025.

These figures represent the broader media and advertising economies, not Digitalage's directly addressable market.

The shift toward video is particularly significant. The Reuters Institute's 2026 Digital News Report found that 77% of respondents across 48 surveyed markets consumed online news video weekly.

Digitalage believes these changes create opportunities for technologies that improve content discovery, factual verification, multimedia production, information distribution and the economics of digital publishing.

Infrastructure for Publishers, Newswires and Media Platforms

Digitalage's commercial strategy extends beyond operating its own news publication.

The company is evaluating potential licensing opportunities involving publishers, newswires, broadcasters, communications companies, digital media platforms and enterprise information providers.

A prospective customer could use an approved document or source record to initiate a workflow that supports research, article preparation, verification, editorial review, video production and distribution, while retaining relevant evidence and production history.

Digitalage is also developing a broader daily-information experience that may incorporate location-based weather, severe-weather information, market data, music, entertainment, streaming guides, local events and other services.

The public beta provides a working environment for demonstrating elements of this strategy while additional products, integrations and commercial capabilities continue through development and testing.

Publishers, media companies and potential enterprise partners are invited to contact Digitalage to discuss demonstrations and future licensing opportunities.

Management Commentary

"AI made news cheap. It didn't make it true," said Peter Michaels, Founder and Chairman of Digitalage and Editor of Digitalage News.

"Anybody can generate an article today. That's not the difficult part anymore. The difficult part is knowing whether the story is accurate, understanding the history behind it, identifying contradictions and proving that the evidence supports what is being published.

"When our pipeline can identify nearly a quarter of a million news items for assessment in just 48 hours, it demonstrates the enormous volume of information we're working to evaluate. But finding the information is only the beginning.

"We're developing technology that can analyze that information, question it, compare it with historical records, identify potential problems and direct issues requiring human judgment to an editor.

"And with deep content analysis, our vision goes much further. We want to take a properly researched story and develop it into videos, narrated reporting, imagery and other forms of media, while preserving the evidence and accountability behind the original reporting.

"We also want to bring citizen journalism into this environment, giving communities a voice while applying meaningful verification standards.

"We're launching Digitalage News in public beta because we're just getting started. As we continue developing the technology, we see opportunities to serve publishers, media companies and enterprises that need better ways to research, verify and distribute content.

"We're not simply building another news website. We're building the infrastructure behind the next generation of news."

Michaels has further outlined his perspective on artificial intelligence and editorial accountability in his Substack essay, AI Made News Cheap. It Didn't Make It True.

Digitalage News Public Beta Now Available

The Digitalage News public beta is live and free to access at:

https://news.digitalage.com

Newsroom technology and enterprise inquiries: https://digitalage.com/newsroom-os

Corporate website: https://digitalage.com

About Digitalage, Inc.

Digitalage, Inc., a subsidiary of Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN), is developing media infrastructure for content creation, verification, protection, distribution and monetization.

Its initiatives include live streaming, creator technology, searchable media archives, AI-assisted newsroom operations, multimedia production, content provenance, rights-aware distribution and potential enterprise licensing.

About Hop-on, Inc.

Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN) is a publicly quoted technology company developing media and communications infrastructure through its operating businesses, including Digitalage, Inc.

Media and investor inquiries:

https://digitalage.com/contact

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Digitalage's beta development, deep content analysis, automated verification, planned video and citizen-journalism capabilities, weather and information services, potential enterprise licensing, distribution partnerships and future commercial activities. These statements involve technological, operational, commercial, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

Planned technologies, platform features and commercial opportunities should not be interpreted as completed deployments, executed agreements or guaranteed revenue. The reported 244,580-item discovery figure is preliminary company-supplied operating information and does not represent an independently audited count of unique, verified, approved or published articles.

OOVE is a separate legal entity and is not owned by Hop-on, Inc. References to OOVE-related technologies or licensing opportunities do not imply equity ownership or guaranteed economic benefits to Hop-on shareholders.

Investors should review Hop-on, Inc.'s applicable public disclosures for additional information concerning the company and associated risks.

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Investor & Media Contact

Peter Michaels, Sr.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hop-on, Inc.

949-756-9008

peter@hop-on.com

SOURCE: Hop-on, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hop-on-inc.-otcid-hpnn-launches-digitalage-news-public-beta-ai-as-1255876