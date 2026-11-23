Ribbon cutting marks a milestone for aerospace and defense growth in Eastern North Carolina

NEW BERN, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN), FMR Aeronautical Properties, and Craven County celebrated the opening of the airport's new corporate aerospace development area on Friday, November 20, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:00 AM. Over 100community and business leaders, along with state and local partners attended.

The new area expands opportunities for aerospace and defense businesses in Eastern North Carolina. It also strengthens the region's growing economic gateway. The aerospace site sits beside EWN's primary runway and is intended to support manufacturing, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), flight operations, and flight testing for civil and military aircraft.

"Today marks a significant step forward for Coastal Carolina Regional Airport and for Craven County. Our new corporate aerospace area gives aeronautical and defense aerospace companies a place to build, test, and grow right on the airfield. Together with FMR Aeronautical Properties, Craven County, and our state and federal partners, we are creating skilled, higher-wage careers with opportunities to help build a stronger economic future for Eastern North Carolina," said Bill Pope, Chairman, Coastal Carolina Regional Airport Authority.

A Foundation for Growth

The development area is a major step in EWN's long-term plan to diversify and expand its capabilities.

Land and leasing: FMR Aeronautical Properties has leased 55 acres of the 90-acre area designated to support the commercial aerospace development project.

FMR Aeronautical Properties has leased 55 acres of the 90-acre area designated to support the commercial aerospace development project. State investment: Recently House Bill 358 appropriated an additional $10.4 million for aerospace infrastructure development at EWN.

Recently House Bill 358 appropriated an additional $10.4 million for aerospace infrastructure development at EWN. Infrastructure: Access roads and utility connections, along with a new taxi lane and 3.05-acre aircraft apron are complete, with planning and construction continuing.

Access roads and utility connections, along with a new taxi lane and 3.05-acre aircraft apron are complete, with planning and construction continuing. Partners: Contributors include the Federal Aviation Administration, the North Carolina Legislature and Department of Commerce, Craven County, the Coastal Carolina Regional Airport Authority, Golden LEAF, and FMR Aeronautical Properties.

"By marshaling over $21 million in critical infrastructure funding-through the Federal Airport Infrastructure Grant Program, the North Carolina Airport Improvement Program, key state development funds and others-you did more than clear land and pour concrete. You cleared the runway for private enterprise to take off," said Founder and CEO of FMR Aeronautical Properties, Felipe Rodriguez.

What It Means for EWN and Craven County

The aerospace area gives EWN a new way to grow its business base alongside its current focus of commercial air service and support of general aviation. For Craven County and the surrounding region, it creates a place to recruit aeronautical and aerospace companies and the skilled, higher-wage jobs that come with them.

"The County is proud to partner with the Airport, Craven 100 Alliance, and General Assembly to foster future development and growth in our region, building on our existing strengths. We look forward to this project leading to more jobs and opportunities in our County," said Commissioner Denny Bucher, Chairman of the Craven County Board of Commissioners.

The airport already supports the regional economy, where EWN has historically supported up to $500M in annual economic output, supporting over 2,400 jobs.

GENERAL AVIATION AND BUSINESS SERVICES

Beyond commercial air service, EWN supports a robust general aviation and business community, offering comprehensive services including aircraft maintenance, flight training, leasing, and prime development opportunities. The airport serves as a vital hub for business aviation, emergency response, and aviation education.

ABOUT COASTAL CAROLINA REGIONAL AIRPORT

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) is a full-service regional airport in New Bern, N.C. It offers commercial and general aviation services and provides air access to Craven, Pamlico, Jones and Carteret counties. For flights, parking and travel planning, visit flyewn.com.

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MEDIA CONTACT

Andrew Shorter

Airport Director, Coastal Carolina Regional Airport

ashorter@flyewn.com

252-638-8591 x232

SOURCE: Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/coastal-carolina-regional-airport-celebrates-opening-of-new-corporate-aerospace-area-1255939