Expanded development brings agentic AI to engineering teams worldwide, enabling broader adoption across semiconductor design and verification

ChipAgents, the category leader in agentic AI platforms for semiconductor design, today announced that Renesas Electronics Corporation is expanding its adoption of ChipAgents across engineering teams in Japan, the United States, Europe and India. The expansion marks a significant step in Renesas' efforts to integrate AI-native capabilities into semiconductor design.

The collaboration follows a series of successful engineering evaluations across design and verification, demonstrating ChipAgents' potential to accelerate engineering tasks while maintaining the accuracy, transparency and rigor required for chip development. These results lay the groundwork for broader deployment across Renesas' global operations.

"AI-native chip design means connecting design intent to verified results, with AI grounded in physical constraints of silicon," said William Wang, Founder and CEO of ChipAgents. "Renesas' expanded adoption marks an important step toward that future. Together, we are bringing digital and analog workflows into a unified approach, where engineers set the direction and AI agents execute, learn from results and accelerate development."

"ChipAgents brings the flexibility and technical depth to integrate AI into our engineering processes at scale," said Manoher Bommena, Vice President of Engineering at Renesas. "With ChipAgents taking on more routine design and verification tasks, we can significantly increase engineering productivity while upholding the quality and precision that semiconductor development demands."

At the core of the ChipAgents platform is IC-star, its chip neural engine, which combines physics-aware models, organizational engineering knowledge and self-evolving agentic workflows to accelerate complex semiconductor design and verification tasks. IC-star connects AI reasoning, planning and execution with physical feedback to enable greater automation while keeping engineers in control of objectives and critical decisions.

To support Renesas' global adoption of AI-native engineering, ChipAgents is expanding its global Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) organization to provide hands-on technical assistance to engineering teams worldwide. This includes dedicated expertise, workflow integration, regional onboarding, and specialized training in local languages to facilitate deployment and help Renesas teams incorporate agentic AI into day-to-day engineering processes.

The next phase of the collaboration will bring agentic AI to two critical areas of semiconductor development: PPA-optimized RTL closure and analog design. By combining deep semiconductor engineering expertise with advanced AI capabilities, the companies aim to transform how engineering teams move from design intent to verified outcomes, streamline development cycles, and help Renesas accelerate time to market for cutting-edge semiconductor solutions.

About ChipAgents

ChipAgents is a leading agentic AI platform for semiconductor engineering, providing end-to-end automation for complex digital and analog chip design, verification and debugging workflows. The platform combines semiconductor-specific intelligence, autonomous agents and AI-native tools to accelerate chip development and improve productivity. Founded in 2024, ChipAgents serves semiconductor companies worldwide and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. For more information, visit chipagents.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261123910359/en/

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