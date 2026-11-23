Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA), a leading diversified financial services company specializing in life, living benefits, and final expense insurance, today provided additional information related to its previously announced participation in the Sidoti Virtual Conference on December 9 and 10, 2026. Citizens management plans to have one-on-one meetings with investors and participate in a fireside chat webcast during the conference.

Citizens management will be available for one-on-one meetings at the Sidoti Virtual Conference on December 9 and 10. Conference attendees are encouraged to register and request one-on-one meetings HERE.

Sidoti Virtual Conference will also host a fireside chat webcast with Citizens management on December 9 at 11:30 ET, moderated by a Sidoti research analyst. The live, interactive fireside chat webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About Citizens, Inc.

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) is a diversified financial services company providing life, living benefits and final expense insurance and other financial products to individuals and small businesses in the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Through its customer-centric growth strategy, Citizens offers innovative products to address the evolving needs of its customers in their native languages of English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Mandarin. The Company operates two primary segments: International Insurance, where the Company is a market leader in U.S. Dollar denominated life insurance, and Domestic Insurance, where it is growing in niche markets in the United States through its final expense products distributed through white-label and established distribution channels. Citizens' stock is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes. For more information about Citizens, please visit the website at www.citizensinc.com and LinkedIn.

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