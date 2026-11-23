Highlights 21% Revenue Growth, 105% Omni One Revenue Growth, and Momentum from Meta Partnership and Defense Initiatives

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research today announced the release of its Fiscal Q2:27 Quarterly Update Report on Virtuix Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:VTIX).

The Quarterly Update highlights Virtuix's continued revenue momentum, with Fiscal Q2:27 revenue increasing 21% year-over-year to $1.2 million, exceeding expectations. Omni One revenue increased 105% year-over-year, supported by the Company's new partnership with Meta, which began in June 2026. The report also discusses the Company's growing defense activity, the pending acquisition of STS International, planned SG&A reductions, and its capital needs.

Key Highlights from the Fiscal Q2:27 Quarterly Update:

Revenue Growth Exceeds Expectations: Fiscal Q2:27 revenue increased approximately 21% year-over-year to $1.2 million, compared with $1.0 million in Fiscal Q2:26 and above expectations of $1.0 million. Omni One revenue increased 105% year-over-year, reflecting new orders compared with a large legacy order backlog in the prior-year quarter.

Fiscal Q2:27 revenue increased approximately 21% year-over-year to $1.2 million, compared with $1.0 million in Fiscal Q2:26 and above expectations of $1.0 million. Omni One revenue increased 105% year-over-year, reflecting new orders compared with a large legacy order backlog in the prior-year quarter. Meta Partnership Drives Orders: Omni One unit orders increased 3.3x year-over-year and enterprise orders increased 45% year-over-year. The partnership provides access to the roughly 20 million-user Meta Quest VR headset market, including approximately six million active users, and Omni One is now featured on Meta's website.

Omni One unit orders increased 3.3x year-over-year and enterprise orders increased 45% year-over-year. The partnership provides access to the roughly 20 million-user Meta Quest VR headset market, including approximately six million active users, and Omni One is now featured on Meta's website. Margins and Profitability Reflect Public-Company Costs: Gross profit was $0.3 million, compared with $0.4 million in Fiscal Q2:26 and $0.2 million in Fiscal Q1:27, with gross margin expected to average approximately 25% in coming quarters and trend higher into FY 2028. Operating loss was $(4.8) million versus $(1.5) million, net loss from continuing operations was $(6.3) million versus $(1.9) million (including higher, mainly non-cash, interest expense), and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $(3.6) million versus $(1.4) million. Fiscal Q2:27 EPS was $(0.19).

Gross profit was $0.3 million, compared with $0.4 million in Fiscal Q2:26 and $0.2 million in Fiscal Q1:27, with gross margin expected to average approximately 25% in coming quarters and trend higher into FY 2028. Operating loss was $(4.8) million versus $(1.5) million, net loss from continuing operations was $(6.3) million versus $(1.9) million (including higher, mainly non-cash, interest expense), and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $(3.6) million versus $(1.4) million. Fiscal Q2:27 EPS was $(0.19). Defense Initiatives Expand: Virtuix was selected by the U.S. Air Force SBIR program for Phase 1 funding to advance its Virtual Terrain Walk platform. The Marines, Army, Navy, and Veterans Affairs are also using Omni One. The Company has also announced the proposed acquisition of defense contractor STS International, which has estimated revenue of $40 million and net income of $0.6 million, with management aiming to close by March 2027.

Virtuix was selected by the U.S. Air Force SBIR program for Phase 1 funding to advance its Virtual Terrain Walk platform. The Marines, Army, Navy, and Veterans Affairs are also using Omni One. The Company has also announced the proposed acquisition of defense contractor STS International, which has estimated revenue of $40 million and net income of $0.6 million, with management aiming to close by March 2027. Cost Control and Cash Position: Virtuix held $5.0 million in cash as of September 30, 2026. Management intends to reduce SG&A overhead by 10% to 20% over the coming year, and additional financing will likely be required to fund operations and the STS International acquisition.

Virtuix held $5.0 million in cash as of September 30, 2026. Management intends to reduce SG&A overhead by 10% to 20% over the coming year, and additional financing will likely be required to fund operations and the STS International acquisition. Multi-Use Growth Strategy: Beyond consumer and defense, Virtuix is making initial forays into robotics (Tesla, Figure AI), space (NASA moon/Mars), and healthcare (Sirica Therapeutics), supported by recurring software licensing and gaming income.

Beyond consumer and defense, Virtuix is making initial forays into robotics (Tesla, Figure AI), space (NASA moon/Mars), and healthcare (Sirica Therapeutics), supported by recurring software licensing and gaming income. Estimates: Emerging Growth Research estimates revenue growth of 19% to $5.1 million in FY 2027 and 276% to $19.0 million in FY 2028, with EPS estimates of $(0.71) and $(0.34), respectively, inclusive of potential share dilution through FY 2028 year-end.

Emerging Growth Research estimates revenue growth of 19% to $5.1 million in FY 2027 and 276% to $19.0 million in FY 2028, with EPS estimates of $(0.71) and $(0.34), respectively, inclusive of potential share dilution through FY 2028 year-end. Key Risks: The report identifies execution risk in consumer adoption and growth, uncertain defense contracting, new robotics, space, and healthcare markets, access to capital, and exposure of Chinese manufacturing to geopolitical tensions, including tariffs.

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About Virtuix Holdings Inc.

Virtuix Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures AI-driven, full-body simulation systems for consumer and defense markets. Its Omni omni-directional treadmills enable players to walk and run 360 degrees inside video games, realistic defense scenarios, and other immersive applications. Founded in 2013 and based in Austin, Texas, the Company began trading on the Nasdaq in early 2026.

About Emerging Growth Research

Emerging Growth Research LLC ("EGR") is a research firm focused on emerging growth companies, including small-, micro- and nano-cap companies across healthcare, biotechnology, energy, metals and mining, technology and other emerging industries. EGR provides research reports, quarterly updates, flash reports and other investor-focused content covering emerging growth companies.

Emerging Growth Research also provides company-sponsored research services. The research referenced in this press release is company-sponsored research.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning business operations, financial performance, revenue and margin expectations, cost reductions, the pending acquisition of STS International, capital raising needs, and future growth expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to, consumer adoption and growth, uncertainty in defense contracting, the Company's ability to close the STS International acquisition, access to capital and potential share dilution, execution in new robotics, space, and healthcare markets, and geopolitical and tariff risks related to Chinese manufacturing.

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Rating Definitions

Buy, 30% or greater price appreciation in the next 12 months.

Buy-Extended, near-term EPS and/or revenue horizon is challenging with strong long-term appreciation possibility.

Buy-Emerging, initial stages with low revenue and the potential for large returns with higher risk and volatility.

Hold, perform similar to market.

Sell, 30% or more decline in the next 12 months.

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SOURCE: Virtuix Holdings Inc.

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