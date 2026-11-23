Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - The Fire In Our Hearts and Counting Ants Productions are excited to announce their participation in Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX).

As devastating wildfires spread across northern BC in 2018, documentary filmmaker Josias Tschanz had no idea what would happen when he was smuggled across Francois Lake into the toxic smoke evacuation area with his camera. Josias was returning home, after feeling helpless in Vancouver watching the tragedy unfold, to document the devastation and find out what he could do to help. The resulting film is now being praised as one of the most impactful environmental films of the year, and is currently on limited theatrical release across BC and Alberta after a successful festival run. The Fire In Our Hearts will see the finale of its successful theatrical run in Vancouver at The Park Theatre for one day only on November 29th. The screening will also include a Q&A session with Josias, other members of the creative team, and other prominent guests and experts discussing the impact and the future with regards to forest fires and climate action.



"Initially, I wasn't setting out to make a feature-length documentary. I simply wanted to capture what these people were experiencing and to make sure their stories weren't forgotten. I witnessed ordinary people displaying extraordinary courage, neighbours coming together, and Indigenous and non-Indigenous residents working side by side. As I followed the story, I realized it was about more than the wildfires. The community response led to the Chinook Emergency Response Society, and the fires exposed remains of a former Cheslatta village. What began as a natural-disaster documentary became a film about resilience, belonging, historical injustice and the complicated relationship between people, government and the land."

Josias Tschanz, Director and Producer, The Fire In Our Hearts



Although the film took far longer to complete than Josias ever intended, eight years in total, that passage of time has become one of The Fire In Our Heart's biggest strengths, allowing for a much larger story of not only the fires themselves, but the communities affected and what grew out of the devastation. A big discussion point looking directly at the conflict that can occur between official response and grass-roots action; in this case the local residents, including members of the Cheslatta Carrier Nation, showing practical experience, equipment and intimate knowledge of the land, yet often feeling excluded from the larger picture. Exposing a gap in the familiar images of burning forests and evacuations, The Fire In Our Hearts brings to sharp focus the experience of smaller remote communities, their local skills and resources, and the difficulty of integrating them safely into official emergency operations. As wildfires become more prevalent and destructive, and resources are stretched thin, The Fire In Our Hearts challenges audiences to demand serious conversation about how smaller, remote communities can become part of the solution rather than being treated as obstacles in the case of these emergencies.



As a Swiss-German immigrant to Canada finding home in the remote community of Francois Lake as a child, the filmmaker Josias' sense of connection and protection of this land and its people is a profound part of his creative journey, and he hopes that the film will continue its local success to international appeal. The film has already garnered several awards, including 'Best Environmental Film' at Sundar Prize Film Festival and Activists Without Borders Film Festival in London, Best Documentary Film & Best Cinematography at WorldFest in Houston, Texas, Best Documentary Film at Beyond Borders Film Festival in India and winner of the Spirit Award at the Kelowna Film Festival. The film was also part of the First Look program at Whistler International Film Festival and was nominated for a Leo Award this year. A full list of awards and nominations can be found on the films website: thefireinourhearts.com

Guest speakers already confirmed for the Q&A (more to be announced):

Dr. Lori Daniels - Professor of Forest Ecology at the University of British Columbia and a leading researcher on wildfire resilience, forest management, and how communities can better coexist with wildfire.

Chief Corrina Leween - Chief of the Cheslatta Carrier Nation and a central voice in the documentary. She has been a strong advocate for Indigenous-led wildfire management and recently presented the film at the Assembly of First Nations' National Climate Gathering.

Rise Johansen - Representative of Chinook Emergency Response Society (CERS), a grassroots wildfire response initiative working to protect remote communities and strengthen local wildfire preparedness.

Josias Tschanz - Director and producer of The Fire in Our Hearts, an award-winning documentary exploring the 2018 wildfires in British Columbia, Indigenous leadership, and the need for more collaborative wildfire management strategies.

The Fire In Our Hearts: Gala Screening And Q+A is taking place during CCWX 2026 which runs from November 23 to November 29th.

Josias Tschanz is available for interview in advance of the screening.

Event details:

Date: November 29, 2026

November 29, 2026 Time: 12:00 PM PST

12:00 PM PST Format/Location: In-Person / The Park Theatre, Vancouver, BC

In-Person / The Park Theatre, Vancouver, BC Tickets: https://tickets.theparktheatre.ca/events/45675-the-fire-in-our-hearts-filmmakers-in-attendance-for-q-a

To learn more about The Fire In Our Hearts: Gala Screening And Q+A, or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit www.ccwx.ca.

About The Fire In Our Hearts and Counting Ants Productions

The Fire In Our Hearts The Fire in Our Hearts is an intimate, cinematic portrait of resilience, sovereignty and belonging - and of a community that refused to be powerless, transforming crisis into a model for how remote communities can become part of the solution in an era of increasingly scarce wildfire resources.

"Moving, captivating and inspiring," - Martin Alldred, Managing Director DOXA Film Festival.

Counting Ants Productions is the production company of 'The Fire In Our Hearts'.

About CCWX

Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX) is an initiative bringing Canadians from coast to coast to coast together, one week a year, to collaborate on solutions and opportunities to address our country's climate-related challenges. Organized by Toronto Stock Exchange in partnership with Canada Climate Law Initiative (CCLI), CPA Canada, First Nations Financial Management Board, GLOBE, and Responsible Investment Association (RIA), CCWX offers a platform for accessible, action-oriented events that accelerate progress and champion change.

CCWX 2026 will take place from November 23 to November 29, 2026, featuring a variety of events hosted by organizations nationwide. To learn more about CCWX 2026 and how to participate, visit www.ccwx.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325383