Lifestyle Expert Chassie Post shares practical budgeting strategies, everyday tech, and thoughtful gifting options to help consumers manage holiday spending.

West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Ahead of the holiday shopping season, News Media Group, Inc. and Lifestyle Expert Chassie Post partnered with leading consumer brands for a nationwide Satellite Media Tour (SMT) focused on practical ways to navigate end-of-year spending.

Aimed at helping viewers approach the season with financial confidence, the broadcast segment highlighted strategic budgeting tools and rewards programs alongside curated brand offerings across key retail categories. Featured partners included leaders in consumer technology-showcasing laptops and smart home security systems-as well as family footwear brands.

A recap of the roundup of products along with details can be found on IntheNews.tv.





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Brands that were featured in the SMT included:

Venmo Stash. Stash is Venmo's rewards program that turns everyday purchases into tangible rewards, helping customers earn up to 5% cash back on the spending they're already doing.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i. At the intersection of practicality and price, the IdeaPad Slim 3i is the laptop to cover all of the essentials.

SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Series 2. Unlike many traditional video doorbells that passively record motion, the SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Series 2 pairs advanced AI detection with live US-based security agents to actively deter intruders and package thieves in real time - even when asleep, away, or unable to answer an alert.

Famous Footwear. Featuring fun kids' sneakers, cozy waterproof boots and fashion-forward shoes from favorite brands including Skechers, Hunter, adidas, Birkenstock and Jordan.

All the details and links can be found on IntheNews.TV.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325417