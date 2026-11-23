Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) announces that following a comprehensive search, Max Chan has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Suncor, effective January 4, 2027. Chan will be responsible for all of the company's financial functions including controllers, treasury, tax, internal audit and enterprise risk management, as well as investor relations.

Chan has more than 25 years of experience across the finance and energy sectors. For the past 15 years, he has worked at Enbridge in a range of senior leadership roles, including Vice President, Treasury and Enterprise Risk overseeing capital markets, cash management, risk management and other Finance related matters. He also served as Senior Vice President & Corporate Development Officer and most recently as the company's Senior Vice President, Operations and Engineering, Liquids Pipelines. Prior to joining Enbridge, Chan spent 11 years at BMO in various financial roles.

"We are pleased to welcome Max to Suncor and our Executive Leadership Team," said Rich Kruger, Chief Executive Officer. "Max brings deep industry financial experience and expertise, as well as a proven track record of exceptional leadership in a wide variety of roles. In addition, we expect that Max will be a strong cultural fit on our team, as we continue to advance our 2026 Investor Day commitments and longer-term plans to deliver superior value to shareholders."

Chan holds a degree in Economics from the University of Calgary, and an MBA from Dalhousie University.

Upon Chan's appointment in January, Peter Zebedee, currently President and Chief Financial Officer, will assume the role of President. As previously disclosed, Zebedee is expected to assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer in 2027.

Suncor Energy - Canada's leading integrated energy company

Suncor's operations span the full energy value chain, including oil sands mining and in situ operations, upgrading, offshore production, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S., marketing and trading, and nationwide Petro-Canada retail and wholesale networks - delivering reliable energy that fuels economic growth and meets the needs of customers across Canada and globally. With an unwavering focus on safety, operational excellence, and profitability, Suncor is committed to delivering industry-leading performance and long-term shareholder value. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

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