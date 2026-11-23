Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Frontier Nuclear and Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ: FNUC) ("Frontier"), a nuclear fuel cycle company, announces that on November 18, 2026, it received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that Frontier was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it had not timely filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 (the "Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the SEC.

The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of Frontier's securities. Nasdaq has given Frontier 60 calendar days, until January 18, 2027, to submit a plan to regain compliance. Frontier expects to file the Annual Report before the January 18, 2027 deadline and will submit a compliance plan by that deadline if required.

If Nasdaq accepts a compliance plan submitted by Frontier, it may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the filing due date, through May 17, 2027, for Frontier to regain compliance. There can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept any plan submitted by Frontier or that Frontier will regain compliance within any exception period granted. If Nasdaq declines to accept the plan, Frontier may appeal the decision to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

Frontier is issuing this release pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b). Nasdaq advised Frontier that it will be added to Nasdaq's public list of non-compliant companies beginning five business days after the date of the notice. Nasdaq will also distribute a non-compliance indicator through its market data network and make it available to third-party market data providers.

About Frontier Nuclear and Minerals Inc.

Frontier Nuclear and Minerals Inc. is focused on building a U.S.-based nuclear fuel cycle platform through uranium exploration and development assets, together with targeted investments in Ubaryon Pty. Ltd., a private Australian company developing next generation enrichment technology, and Kadmos Energy Services LLC, a private U.S. company developing small modular light water reactors. Frontier continues to evaluate opportunities in the nuclear fuel cycle that align with its long-term strategic objectives.

For more information, visit: www.frontiernuclear.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the "safe harbor" provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements with regard to Frontier Nuclear and Minerals Inc., the timing and outcome of drilling and any maiden mineral resource estimate for the Pine Ridge uranium project, the future of the Pine Ridge uranium project, anticipated uranium demand, U.S. federal nuclear policy and funding initiatives, and Frontier Nuclear and Minerals Inc.'s strategic positioning. References to third-party statements, including industry estimates of future uranium demand and statements made by government agencies, are included for context and are not adopted by Frontier Nuclear and Minerals Inc. as projections of its own results. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Frontier Nuclear and Minerals Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Some of these risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our registration statements and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Frontier Nuclear and Minerals Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325113