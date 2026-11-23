Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Stephanie Bertels, SFU Professor and founder of the Embedding Project; Marvin Washington, Dean of SFU's Beedie School of Business; Shenandoah Johns, Chief Environment and Sustainability Officer, West Fraser (TSX: WFG); and other Vancouver-based TSX-listed companies, joined Eliza Riego, Managing Director, Product Innovation and ESG Strategy, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market to celebrate the 2nd annual Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX) and the World Federation of Exchange's "Ring the Bell for Climate" campaign.





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As part of the Ring the Bell for Climate campaign, exchanges from around the world ring their opening or closing bells - in recognition of their role in supporting climate action, supporting issuers through the transformation of the economy, and channeling capital toward sustainable pursuits. The TSX-led CCWX initiative is an example of the Exchange's commitment to climate action.

CCWX 2026 includes programming happening across Canada and virtually, from November 23rd - November 29th. This Vancouver session, which features an issuer roundtable on climate action, coincides with other CCWX launch events happening on November 23rd in other Canadian cities by the other CCWX Founding Member organizations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325444