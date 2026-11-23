Drill hole 25TK0562C returned 9.65 meters grading 15.64% Ni, 16.61% Cu, 0.11% Co, 21.67 g/t Pd, 23.56 g/t Pt, 18.18 g/t Au, and 45.82 g/t Ag (35.46% NiEq or 70.91% CuEq), starting at 771.06 meters.

Tamarack, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTCID: TLOFF) ("Talon" or the "Company") is pleased to report high-grade assay results from five drill holes at the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project ("Tamarack Project") in central Minnesota.

Highlights

Drill Hole 25TK0562C at the 778-meter level intersected: 29.02 meters at 17.16% NiEq or 32.69% CuEq Including 9.65 meters at 35.46% NiEq or 70.91% CuEq

Drill Hole 26TK0576 at the 610-meter level intersected: 43.51 meters at 3.21% NiEq or 5.95% CuEq Including 16.56 meters at 5.79% NiEq or 10.60% CuEq

Drill Hole 26TK0572 at the 610-meter level intersected: 7.22 meters at 5.54% NiEq or 10.02% CuEq



"We are pleased to share these initial results from our follow-up drilling of the previously released drill hole 25TK0562A," said Darby Stacey, CEO of Talon. "The results from 25TK0562C reinforce our confidence in the potential volume and the continuity of quality for this high-grade 778-meter horizon at the Vault Zone. With three rigs turning and plans to ramp up to a fourth, further exploration is ongoing to extend mineralization at multiple levels and in multiple directions in the Vault Zone. We are also particularly encouraged by drill hole 26TK0576 at the 610-meter level, which has extended mineralization higher and farther west, adding another exciting dimension to the exploration potential at Tamarack."

Table 1: Selected Assay Results

Drill Hole

# From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Assay

NiEq

(%) CuEq

(%) Ni

(%) Cu

(%) Co

(%) Pd

(g/t) Pt

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) 25TK0562C 768.98 798.00 29.02 7.27 8.47 0.05 8.96 10.55 8.49 30.72 17.16 32.69 including 771.06 787.95 16.89 12.46 13.96 0.09 15.32 18.12 14.43 39.44 28.26 56.51 including 771.06 780.71 9.65 15.64 16.61 0.11 21.67 23.56 18.18 45.82 35.46 70.91 26TK0572 616.82 624.04 7.22 1.60 4.17 0.01 1.06 3.47 2.17 49.20 5.54 10.02 26TK0576 584.57 628.08 43.51 1.29 2.26 0.02 0.56 1.19 1.09 11.70 3.21 5.95 including 595.94 612.50 16.56 2.07 4.17 0.02 1.10 2.26 2.57 15.99 5.79 10.60

Selected assay results are summarized in Table 1, with additional results and geological context provided in the following sections. Collar information is provided in Table 2, and full assay results are provided in Table 3. Nickel Equivalent ("NiEq") and Copper Equivalent ("CuEq") calculations are outlined in the QA/QC section of this news release.

Figure 1: Drill core from drill hole 25TK0562C showing mixed and massive sulphide mineralization within the 16.89-meter interval starting at 771.06 meters, grading 12.46% Ni, 13.96% Cu, 0.09% Co, 15.32 g/t Pd, 18.12 g/t Pt, 14.43 g/t Au and 39.44 g/t Ag (28.26% NiEq or 56.51% CuEq).

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Follow-Up to Drill Hole 25TK0562A at the 778-Meter Level

Talon previously reported that drill hole 25TK0562A intersected 46.43 meters of Massive Sulphide Unit ("MSU") and Mixed Massive Sulphide ("MMS") starting at 752.97 meters, grading 13.37% Ni, 16.54% Cu, 0.10% Co, 7.85 g/t Pd, 14.49 g/t Pt, 8.56 g/t Au and 31.51 g/t Ag (27.39% NiEq or 54.78% CuEq). The intersection was announced on August 6, 2026, with assay results subsequently reported on September 9, 2026. The current follow-up program is testing the extent and geometry of mineralization around that intersection (see Figure 3).

As part of this program, Talon drilled hole 25TK0562B approximately 20-25 meters to the east of drill hole 25TK0562A to provide a platform for a borehole electromagnetic ("BHEM") survey. The BHEM survey in that hole identified an off-hole anomaly, which was targeted with drill hole 25TK0562C and successfully intersected MSU mineralization.

Drill hole 25TK0562C tested a 10-meter step-out from the mineralized intersection in drill hole 25TK0562A. The drill hole intersected a 29.02-meter mineralized interval starting at 768.98 meters, grading 7.27% Ni, 8.47% Cu, 0.05% Co, 8.96 g/t Pd, 10.55 g/t Pt, 8.49 g/t Au and 30.72 g/t Ag (17.16% NiEq or 32.69% CuEq). This interval includes mixed and massive sulphides together with mineralization in the surrounding country rock (see Table 3).

Within the broader interval, 16.89 meters of MSU/MMS starting at 771.06 meters graded 12.46% Ni, 13.96% Cu, 0.09% Co, 15.32 g/t Pd, 18.12 g/t Pt, 14.43 g/t Au and 39.44 g/t Ag (28.26% NiEq or 56.51% CuEq) (see Figure 1 and Table 3).

The MSU/MMS interval includes 9.65 meters starting at 771.06 meters, grading 15.64% Ni, 16.61% Cu, 0.11% Co, 21.67 g/t Pd, 23.56 g/t Pt, 18.18 g/t Au and 45.82 g/t Ag (35.46% NiEq or 70.91% CuEq) (see Table 3).

The Vault Zone is notable for its elevated platinum group elements (PGE) and gold grades, a characteristic also reflected in the results from drill hole 25TK0562C. Geologists also logged visible electrum, a naturally occurring gold-silver alloy, within the massive sulphides.

Two drill rigs are conducting follow-up drilling around drill hole 25TK0562A at the 778-meter level to evaluate the extent and geometry of mineralization. Talon remains on track to complete the planned 10-hole drill program by the end of 2026.

Figure 2: Cross section of the Vault Zone looking west.

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Figure 3: Plan view of the 778-meter level showing drill holes 25TK0562A, 25TK0562B, and 25TK0562C relative to previously reported mineralized intersections and the interpreted mineralized footprint.

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Western Drilling at the 610-Meter Level

Talon announced a fourth mineralized level within the Vault Zone, near the 610-meter level, on April 9, 2026, with assay results from drill hole 25TK0568 subsequently reported on May 19, 2026. Current drilling is testing whether mineralization continues farther west and toward shallower depths (see Figure 4).

Drill hole 26TK0576 intersected 43.51 meters grading 1.29% Ni, 2.26% Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.56 g/t Pd, 1.19 g/t Pt, 1.09 g/t Au, and 11.70 g/t Ag (3.21% NiEq or 5.95% CuEq) starting at 584.57 meters (see Figure 4 and Table 3).

The interval includes 16.56 meters starting at 595.94 meters, grading 2.07% Ni, 4.17% Cu, 0.02% Co, 1.10 g/t Pd, 2.26 g/t Pt, 2.57 g/t Au and 15.99 g/t Ag (5.79% NiEq or 10.60% CuEq) (see Table 3).

This intercept extends mineralization higher (up to 585 meters depth) and farther west, into an area with limited previous drilling. The stringer zone starts on the eastern side of the 610-meter level; however, the connection between those two units remains unclear. Geophysics in drill hole 26TK0576 identified a northwest-southeast-striking BHEM plate that will guide additional drilling in this zone as the team continues to explore further west.

Additional assays from drill hole 26TK0572 returned 7.22 meters starting at 616.82 meters, grading 1.60% Ni, 4.17% Cu, 0.01% Co, 1.06 g/t Pd, 3.47 g/t Pt, 2.17 g/t Au and 49.20 g/t Ag (5.54% NiEq or 10.02% CuEq) (see Figure 4 and Table 3).

One drill rig continues testing the western extent of mineralization at the 610-meter level.

Figure 4: Plan view map of the 610-meter level showing drill holes 26TK0576 and 26TK0572 relative to previously reported mineralized intersections and the area being tested to the west.

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Additional Assay Results from the 710-Meter Level

Additional assays from drill holes 25TK0563B and 25TK0568B provide further results from the 710-meter level (see Table 3).

Drill hole 25TK0563B intersected 2.99 meters starting at 712.26 meters, grading 2.36% Ni, 5.33% Cu, 0.02% Co, 1.28 g/t Pd, 2.81 g/t Pt, 0.59 g/t Au and 10.64 g/t Ag (6.25% NiEq or 11.30% CuEq).

A separate interval in drill hole 25TK0563B intersected 8.75 meters starting at 722.50 meters, grading 0.43% Ni, 0.54% Cu, 0.01% Co, 0.22 g/t Pd, 0.40 g/t Pt, 0.23 g/t Au and 5.78 g/t Ag (1.02% NiEq or 1.67% CuEq) (see Table 3).

Drill hole 25TK0568B intersected 3.40 meters starting at 734.66 meters, grading 1.48% Ni, 4.13% Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.54 g/t Pd, 1.43 g/t Pt, 1.96 g/t Au and 9.98 g/t Ag (4.80% NiEq or 8.65% CuEq) (see Table 3).

Mineralization at the 710-meter level remains open to the south. Talon plans to test this area through larger step-out drilling in Q1 2027.

Upcoming Work

The Vault Zone now has multiple horizons showing growth potential in multiple directions. The Company is preparing to support a fourth rig to help accelerate exploration, and has the following areas prioritized for delineation. These drilling priorities will be refined as geological and geophysical information continues to grow and improve.

Complete the planned 10-hole follow-up program around drill hole 25TK0562A at the 778-meter level by the end of 2026.

Following completion of the 10-hole program, begin a campaign of larger step-out holes around the Vault Zone in Q1 2027, including a focus on testing at depth and extending selected holes to approximately 1,300 meters.

Conduct step-out drilling west of the 610-meter level.

Follow up on mineralization intersected east of the Vault Zone in drill holes 26TK0570 and 26TK0571, as reported in the Company's November 11, 2026, news release.

About the Vault Zone

The Vault Zone was identified in May 2025 through drilling below the existing Tamarack Resource Area. Subsequent exploration has identified mineralization at multiple levels within the broader system. Talon uses BHEM surveys and directional drilling to generate targets and evaluate the extent, geometry, and potential continuity of mineralization.

Quality Assurance, Quality Control, and Qualified Persons

The Talon sample preparation, security, and Quality Assurance ("QA") / Quality Control ("QC") protocols for the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project are consistent with industry best practices and Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Mineral Exploration Best Practice Guidelines (November 2018).

Talon has implemented documented QA programs that incorporate written procedures, acceptable industry software, database organization, and standardized data presentation, all of which contribute to confidence in the integrity of the dataset. The QC protocol has been documented (see also the November 2022 Technical Report (as defined below)) and consistently applied since Talon's involvement with the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project.

The QA/QC program is based on the systematic insertion of certified reference materials ("CRM"), including a variety of standards, blanks (materials containing no economic minerals), and duplicate samples, which are used to monitor contamination, precision, and analytical accuracy at the primary assay laboratory and to prevent inaccurate data from being accepted into the assay database. Samples are submitted in batches of approximately 250 samples. Within each batch, QA/QC materials are inserted at a rate of approximately one QA/QC sample for every 10 core samples, including CRM standards inserted at the front end of massive sulphide mineralization, blanks inserted immediately following massive sulphide mineralization, and duplicate samples inserted approximately every 10 samples.

Sample security and chain-of-custody procedures are maintained throughout the sampling and analytical process. Core samples are prepared and stored in a secure facility prior to shipment. Samples are placed into plastic bins or sealed totes, which are secured using tamper-evident security tags. Before sealing, a chain-of-custody form is placed inside each container. The containers are transported from the core facility to the ALS laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario, for preparation, and are subsequently shipped to ALS Laboratories in Vancouver, British Columbia, for analysis, where the chain-of-custody documentation is signed by laboratory personnel and returned to Talon upon receipt, confirming sample integrity.

Please see the technical report entitled "November 2022 National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report of the Tamarack North Project - Tamarack, Minnesota" with an effective date of November 2, 2022 ("November 2022 Technical Report") prepared by independent "Qualified Persons" (as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101")) Brian Thomas (P. Geo), Roger Jackson (P. Geo), Oliver Peters (P. Eng) and Christine Pint (P.G) for further information on the QA/QC, data verification, analytical and testing procedures at the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project. The November 2022 Technical Report is available on the Company's website (www.talonmetals.com) or on SEDAR+ at (www.sedarplus.ca). The laboratory used is ALS Minerals, which is independent of the Company.

Lengths are drill intersections and not necessarily true widths. True widths cannot be consistently calculated for comparison purposes between holes because of the irregular shapes of the mineralized zones. Drill intersections have been independently selected by Talon. Drill composites have been independently calculated by Talon. The geological interpretations in this news release are solely those of the Company. The locations and distances highlighted on all maps in this news release are approximate.

Dr. Etienne Dinel, Project VP Geology at Talon, is a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101. Dr. Dinel is satisfied that the analytical and testing procedures used are standard industry operating procedures and methodologies, and he has reviewed, approved, and verified the technical information disclosed in this news release, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the technical information.

Where used in this news release, all metal price assumptions are expressed in United States dollars (US$):

NiEq% = Ni% + Cu% x $4.00/$8.00 x Cu Recovery/Ni Recovery + Co% x $20.00/$8.00 x Co Recovery/Ni Recovery + Pt [g/t]/31.103 x $1,000/$8.00/22.04 x Pt Recovery/Ni Recovery + Pd [g/t]/31.103 x $1,000/$8.00/22.04 x Pd Recovery/Ni Recovery + Au [g/t]/31.103 x $2,000/$8.00/22.04 x Au Recovery/Ni Recovery + Ag [g/t]/31.103 x $20.00/$8.00/22.04 x Ag Recovery/Ni Recovery

CuEq% = Cu% + Ni% x $8.00/$4.00 x Ni Recovery/Cu Recovery + Co% x $20.00/$4.00 x Co Recovery/Cu Recovery + Pt [g/t]/31.103 x $1,000/$4.00/22.04 x Pt Recovery/Cu Recovery + Pd [g/t]/31.103 x $1,000/$4.00/22.04 x Pd Recovery/Cu Recovery + Au [g/t]/31.103 x $2,000/$4.00/22.04 x Au Recovery/Cu Recovery + Ag [g/t]/31.103 x $20.00/$4.00/22.04 x Ag Recovery/Cu Recovery

For Ni and Cu recoveries, please refer to the formulae in the November 2022 Technical Report. Recovery of Ni to the Cu concentrate was excluded from the NiEq calculation. The following recoveries were used for the other metals: 64.1% for Co, 82.5% for Pt, 69.3% for Pd, and 72.6% for Au and Ag.

About Talon

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company advancing and operating high-grade nickel-copper assets in the United States, including 100% ownership of the Eagle Mine, the only primary nickel mine currently operating in the United States, and the associated Humboldt Mill in Michigan, as well as the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in central Minnesota. Talon is in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the Tamarack Project, which comprises a large land position extending approximately 18 kilometers along strike, with additional high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon currently owns 51% of the Tamarack Project and has an earn-in right to increase its ownership to 60%. Talon has a neutrality and workforce development agreement in place with the United Steelworkers union. Talon has an existing US$114.8 million funding agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to support domestic critical mineral processing. The U.S. Department of War awarded Talon a grant of US$20.6 million to support and accelerate Talon's exploration efforts in both Minnesota and Michigan. Talon has well-qualified, experienced teams in exploration, mine permitting, mine development, operations, and community relations. Talon's shares also trade in the U.S. OTC market under the symbol TLOFF.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to future exploration work, including future drilling, geophysical surveys, drill results and assays; completion of the planned 10-hole follow-up drilling program around drill hole 25TK0562A by the end of 2026; continued drilling to test the western extent of mineralization at the 610-meter level; the Company's drilling priorities and the expectation that they will be refined as geological and geophysical information is received; the timing and scope of a campaign of larger step-out holes around the Vault Zone beginning in Q1 2027, including testing at depth and extending selected drill holes to greater depths, and follow-up drilling near mineralization intersected in drill holes 26TK0570 and 26TK0571; the planned addition of a fourth drill rig; geological interpretations regarding the potential relationship or continuity between mineralized intersections and levels; the potential for the Vault Zone to grow in multiple directions and for additional accumulations of massive sulphide mineralization; and the geological significance of identified geophysical anomalies. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences for, or effects on, the Company.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Table 2: Collar Locations

Drill Hole (#) Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (masl) Azm Dip End Depth (m) 25TK0562B 490998.8 5168292.2 388.0 109.4 -85.2 882.55 25TK0562C 490998.8 5168292.2 388.0 119.4 -85.3 951.28 25TK0563B 491049.3 5168348.9 388.0 170.4 -85.1 896.72 25TK0568B 490991.1 5168404.8 388.0 168.9 -80.4 905.41 26TK0572 491049.3 5168348.9 388.0 223.7 -83.5 874.20 26TK0576 490986.8 5168409.0 388.0 173.7 -77.0 722.68

Collar coordinates are UTM Zone 15N, NAD83.

Azimuths and dips are taken from the survey record at collar unless otherwise noted.

Table 3: Drill Hole Assay Results

Drill Hole

# From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Assay

NiEq

(%) CuEq

(%) Ni

(%) Cu

(%) Co

(%) Pd

(g/t) Pt

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) 25TK0562C 768.98 798.00 29.02 7.27 8.47 0.05 8.96 10.55 8.49 30.72 17.16 32.69 including 771.06 787.95 16.89 12.46 13.96 0.09 15.32 18.12 14.43 39.44 28.26 56.51 including 771.06 780.71 9.65 15.64 16.61 0.11 21.67 23.56 18.18 45.82 35.46 70.91 including 783.00 787.95 4.95 11.97 14.88 0.09 9.60 15.58 13.13 42.60 26.77 53.54 26TK0572 616.82 624.04 7.22 1.60 4.17 0.01 1.06 3.47 2.17 49.20 5.54 10.02 26TK0576 584.57 628.08 43.51 1.29 2.26 0.02 0.56 1.19 1.09 11.70 3.21 5.95 including 595.94 612.50 16.56 2.07 4.17 0.02 1.10 2.26 2.57 15.99 5.79 10.60 25TK0563B 712.26 715.25 2.99 2.36 5.33 0.02 1.28 2.81 0.59 10.64 6.25 11.30 and 722.50 731.25 8.75 0.43 0.54 0.01 0.22 0.40 0.23 5.78 1.02 1.67 25TK0568B 734.66 738.06 3.40 1.48 4.13 0.02 0.54 1.43 1.96 9.98 4.80 8.65

Length refers to drill hole length and not true width.

True width is unknown at the time of publication.

All samples were analyzed by ALS Minerals. Ni, Cu, Co, and S grades are analyzed by sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES finish (ME-ICP81). Pt, Pd, and Au are analyzed by 30 g fire assay, and ICP-AES finish with an analytical range of 0.01-100 ppm (PGM-ICP-27). Ag grades are analyzed by a 50 g aqua regia digestion, and ICP-AES finish with an analytical range of 0.2-100 ppm (AG-ICP41). Sample grades reporting greater than 100 ppm trigger an additional 50 g aqua regia digestion and ICP-AES finish with an analytical range of 1-1500 ppm (AG-OG46). Metal screening is applied to samples indicated by geologists that contain coarse Ag or Au. 1 kg pulp screened to 100 microns. Duplicate 30 or 50 g assay on screen undersize. Assay of entire oversize fraction (Ag-SCR21/24) (Au-SCR21/24).

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