EQS-News: Parsons Xtreme Golf / Key word(s): Ent/Sports

Marco Penge Breaks Through With First PGA TOUR Victory



23.11.2026 / 23:45 CET/CEST

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Penge's Milestone win Makes it Back-to-back Weeks With PXG Victories on the PGA TOUR SCOTTSDALE, AZ - November 23, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - PXG Tour professional Marco Penge captured his first PGA TOUR title today at The RSM Classic, delivering a breakthrough victory in a year defined by change, determination and a growing family. His triumph marks the second consecutive week a PXG player has entered the winner's circle on the PGA TOUR. The win marks a powerful milestone for Penge, whose debut season as a PGA TOUR member brought a move to the United States, a new equipment partnership with PXG, a medical leave of absence, and the arrival of his second son, Romeo. Through the demands of a new schedule and life with two young children, Penge continued building toward the moment he could call himself a PGA TOUR champion. "Winning on the PGA TOUR has been a huge goal of mine, and getting it done feels incredible," said PXG PGA TOUR Professional Marco Penge following his win. "This season has demanded a lot of adjustments, but I've kept working and believing in my game." Penge earned his PGA TOUR membership following a standout 2025 season that included three DP World Tour victories. His latest achievement carries that winning ambition into a new chapter, rewarding the work required to establish himself on a new tour. "Marco knows how to win, and now he's put that ability on display on the PGA TOUR," said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "He combines tremendous power with exceptional skill and unrelenting determination, and we know there are more exciting things to come for him." Penge's winning setup featured PXG equipment selected to support his powerful ball striking and precise iron play. Marco Penge's PXG WITB Driver: PXG 0311 Lightning Tour Mid Driver Driving iron: PXG 0311 X GEN8 Driving Iron Irons: PXG 0317 T Irons, 4-PW Penge shared, "Having equipment I trust lets me commit to the shot and play the way I want to play. The team at PXG has put so much into getting that right with me, and I'm proud to share this win with them." Penge's breakthrough follows Chad Ramey's impressive victory last week, giving PXG back-to-back PGA TOUR wins and plenty of momentum to celebrate. "Watching Chad and Marco win in consecutive weeks gives everyone at PXG a reason to celebrate," Parsons added. "These guys demand a lot from themselves and their equipment, and we're proud to help them compete." For more information about PXG and its Tour professionals , visit PXG.com . About Parsons Xtreme Golf Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product - from golf clubs to apparel - should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment. Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of both right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel, and accessories. PXG's professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Patrick Fishburn, Jake Knapp, David Lipsky, Marco Penge, Aldrich Potgieter, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Patrick Cover, Cristobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Joey Garber, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Nathan Petronzio, Garrett Reband, Shad Tuten, Celine Boutier, Olivia Cowan, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Mina Kreiter, Kaitlin Milligan, Lauren Olivares, and Linnea Storm. Contact:

Leela Brennan

Press@pxg.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Parsons Xtreme Golf





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