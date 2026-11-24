Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSX: SCR) ("Strathcona") and Greenfire Resources Ltd. (TSX: GFR) (NYSE: GFR) ("Greenfire") are pleased to jointly announce that Strathcona and Greenfire obtained an interim order of the Court of King's Bench earlier today, November 23, 2026, and have each filed the joint management information circular (the "Joint Circular") dated November 23, 2026 and related meeting and proxy materials in connection with the proposed arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "Arrangement"). The Arrangement provides for, among other matters, the acquisition by Strathcona of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Greenfire pursuant to the arrangement agreement between Strathcona and Greenfire dated effective November 8, 2026.

The meeting materials will be mailed shortly to holders of common shares of each of Strathcona ("Strathcona Shareholders") and Greenfire ("Greenfire Shareholders", and together with Strathcona Shareholders, "Shareholders") of record as of November 23, 2026. The Joint Circular, as well as the Schedule 13E-3 transaction statement (which includes the Joint Circular and related proxy materials), is available under each of Strathcona and Greenfire's SEDAR+ profiles at www.sedarplus.ca and on Greenfire's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, as well as on their respective websites, at https://www.strathconaresources.com and https://www.greenfireres.com.

Special Meeting Details

Strathcona will hold a special meeting (the "Strathcona Meeting") to approve the Arrangement on January 12, 2027 at 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time) at the offices of Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, Suite 3500, 855 - 2nd Street S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 4J8. Greenfire will hold a special meeting (the "Greenfire Meeting" and, together with the Strathcona Meeting, the "Meetings") to approve the Arrangement on January 12, 2027 at 9:00 a.m. (Calgary time) at the offices of Bennett Jones LLP, Suite 4500, 855 - 2nd Street S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 4K7.

The boards of directors of Strathcona and Greenfire have each unanimously recommended their minority Shareholders vote for the applicable Arrangement resolution.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote well in advance of the Meetings, whether or not a Shareholder is intending to attend the Meetings in person. Details on how to vote can be found in the Joint Circular under the sections "General Information Concerning The Strathcona Meeting And Voting" and "General Information Concerning The Greenfire Meeting And Voting". Voting will open immediately following the mailing of the meeting materials, expected to be on or about December 1, 2026.

Strathcona and Greenfire have each retained Laurel Hill Advisory Group ("Laurel Hill") as its proxy solicitation agent in connection with the Meetings. Shareholders with questions or who require assistance voting are encouraged to contact Laurel Hill by calling 1 877 452 7184 (toll free in North America) or +1 416 304 0211 (outside North America), texting "INFO" to either number, or by emailing assistance@laurelhill.com.

About Strathcona

Strathcona is one of North America's fastest growing pure play heavy oil producers with operations focused on thermal oil and enhanced oil recovery. Strathcona is built on an innovative approach to growth achieved through the consolidation and development of long-life assets. Strathcona's common shares (symbol SCR) are listed on the TSX.

For more information about Strathcona, visit www.strathconaresources.com .

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information in this press release is based on the current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs of Strathcona and Greenfire. Such forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Strathcona and Greenfire believe the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable as of the time of such information, but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "will", "plan", "believe" and similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking information.

In particular, but without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the following: the Arrangement and the terms thereof; the mailing of the Joint Circular and related meeting and proxy materials; expected timing for voting in respect of the Arrangement; and the location and timing of the Greenfire Meeting and the Strathcona Meeting.

Developing forward-looking information involves reliance on a number of assumptions and consideration of certain risks and uncertainties, some of which are specific to Strathcona and Greenfire and others that apply to the industry generally. Material factors or assumptions on which the forward-looking information in this press release is based include: completing the mailing and voting processes and Meetings within the expected timelines; successful closing of the Arrangement, including obtaining necessary shareholder, court and regulatory approvals; and satisfaction of all other conditions to closing and within expected timelines.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325464