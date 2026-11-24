New research from bank payment company GoCardless, which has been participating the FCA's AI Live Testing Programme, reveals clear demographic differences in attitudes

As Black Friday approaches, new research reveals how quickly AI is transforming the way Brits shop. 24% of consumers have used an AI assistant in the past three months to research a product; nearly one in five (19%) leaned on it to find the best deal; and 7% bought something because it was recommended by an AI assistant. These numbers rise to 30%, 24% and 10%, respectively, when it comes to Millennials.

Despite the opportunity for convenience and time savings which AI-driven commerce can provide, some hesitations remain. The study, conducted by YouGov on behalf of GoCardless, a Mollie company, indicates only 13% of UK adults are likely to allow AI to make a payment for them in the next 12 months. Clear demographic splits emerge: the figure increases to 22% for those in London, and 20% for those aged 18-24 compared to just 7% for those over 55.

Common concerns about using AI to pay include:

Fraud, hacking or payment details being stolen (chosen by 36% of consumers)

Not knowing who would be responsible if something went wrong (32%)

Spending more than intended (27%)

The AI assistant buying the wrong item (27%)

If consumers had an AI agent set up to make payments on their behalf, 37% would want to approve every transaction.

Who should be accountable?

44% of respondents believe that if an AI assistant makes a payment mistake, such as paying the wrong amount or the wrong business, the company that provides the AI agent should be responsible for putting it right. Meanwhile, 22% believe the payer should be accountable because they granted permission.

Agentic commerce: the new frontier

These sentiments align with developments in the financial services sector. Regulatory bodies and policymakers are working closely with different players in 'agentic commerce' to protect consumers and ensure there is clarity, trust, and confidence in both the technology and its safeguards.

For example, GoCardless has recently participated in the FCA's AI Live Testing programme, where successful applicants test AI systems in real-world conditions, with regulatory support and oversight. The agentic checkout GoCardless developed within the programme went through rounds of user testing and business feedback. In September, GoCardless took the UK's first agentic account-to-account payment through collecting a recurring donation for Trussell, the anti-poverty charity and community of food banks, and expanded to taking one-off AI-driven payments the following month.

Hiroki Takeuchi, co-founder and CEO of GoCardless, said: "Using AI to decide what to buy is already part of how many people shop. Paying is where people pause, and consumer confidence needs to keep pace with the technology. We anticipate that once more agentic payments options are live in the UK, actual take-up could be significantly higher.

"Our research shows what would help build trust and by extension, adoption: clear limits, a person in control and knowing who is responsible if things go wrong. That's why we built our agentic checkout with a human in the loop and with payment details securely captured, accessed and stored. We tested it with real payers within the FCA programme, and we will keep working with regulators, banks and AI providers so paying with AI is something people can trust."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261123551126/en/

Contacts:

Linda Yang

Global Head of Brand and Communications

lyang@gocardless.com