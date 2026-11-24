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VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / 1317234 B.C. Ltd. (the "Company") and RTRS Technologies, Inc. ("RTRS") are pleased to announce an updated financing structure in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination transaction (the "Proposed Transaction") among the Company, RTRS, RTRS Holdings Inc. ("Merger Subco"), 1600916 B.C. Ltd. ("Finco") and 1600919 B.C. Ltd. ("Finco Subco"), Finco and Finco Subco being wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, pursuant to a merger agreement and plan of reorganization dated September 8, 2026, as amended on October 29, 2026.

In connection with the Proposed Transaction, among other things, (i) the merger of Merger Subco with and into RTRS under Section 251 of the Delaware General Corporation Law (the "Merger") will result in the reverse takeover of the Company by RTRS, (ii) the Concurrent Financing (as defined below) will take place, and (iii) the amalgamation of Finco and Finco Subco under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) will be completed (the "Amalgamation"), together resulting in the listing of the resulting entity (the "Resulting Issuer") on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Following the completion of the Proposed Transaction, (i) RTRS (which will be the surviving entity of the Merger) will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Resulting Issuer, which will hold all of the assets and continue the business of RTRS, and (ii) the corporation resulting from the Amalgamation will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Resulting Issuer holding the proceeds of the Concurrent Financing. In connection with the Proposed Transaction the Resulting Issuer will change its name to "NFTR Technologies Inc." or such other name as may be determined by the Company and RTRS.

On November 16, 2026, the Company filed a filing statement dated November 13, 2026 in respect of the Proposed Transaction (the "Filing Statement"), which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Filing Statement describes the Concurrent Financing and the Bridge Financing (each as defined below) on the basis of the financing structure in place at that time. This news release updates that disclosure, including the resulting changes to the amounts disclosed in the Filing Statement and the compensation payable to the Agent (as defined below).

Previously Announced Financing Structure

Under the previously announced financing structure, Finco proposed to issue subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at C$1.00 per Subscription Receipt (the "Issue Price") under a concurrent financing consisting of a brokered private placement (the "Brokered Offering") led by Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood") and a non-brokered private placement of Subscription Receipts having the same terms as those issued under the Brokered Offering (the "Non-Brokered Offering" and, together with the Brokered Offering, the "Concurrent Financing"). The Concurrent Financing was expected to be completed alongside RTRS's additional convertible notes issued pursuant to a bridge financing of RTRS in the aggregate principal amount of between US$350,000 and US$500,000 (the "Bridge Financing"), which was subsequently increased to US$660,000 as disclosed in the Filing Statement, with the Concurrent Financing and Bridge Financing expected to raise aggregate gross proceeds of not less than C$6,850,000. RTRS entered into an engagement agreement dated March 13, 2026 (the "Engagement Letter") with Haywood (in such capacity, the "Agent") as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of agents to be determined, for the Brokered Offering on a "best efforts" basis. No Agent compensation is payable in respect of the Non-Brokered Offering or the Bridge Financing.

Revised Financing Structure

Reallocation of subscriptions: Two subscribers with aggregate subscriptions of US$2,073,000 (C$2,962,317, based on the booked exchange rate of C$1.429 per US$1.00) will participate in the Bridge Financing instead of the Brokered Offering.

Two subscribers with aggregate subscriptions of US$2,073,000 (C$2,962,317, based on the booked exchange rate of C$1.429 per US$1.00) will participate in the Bridge Financing instead of the Brokered Offering. Reduced Brokered Offering: Anticipated gross proceeds of the Brokered Offering will decrease by C$2,958,375 to C$2,788,227 (reflecting the reallocation described above, net of other changes in subscriptions), with 2,958,375 fewer Subscription Receipts to be issued under the Brokered Offering at the unchanged Issue Price of C$1.00 per Subscription Receipt.

Anticipated gross proceeds of the Brokered Offering will decrease by C$2,958,375 to C$2,788,227 (reflecting the reallocation described above, net of other changes in subscriptions), with 2,958,375 fewer Subscription Receipts to be issued under the Brokered Offering at the unchanged Issue Price of C$1.00 per Subscription Receipt. Non-Brokered Offering unchanged: The Non-Brokered Offering will remain part of the Concurrent Financing and will consist of 16,000 Subscription Receipts at the Issue Price of C$1.00 per Subscription Receipt, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$16,000, on terms economically equivalent to the Brokered Offering, except that no Agent compensation will be payable in respect of the Non-Brokered Offering.

The Non-Brokered Offering will remain part of the Concurrent Financing and will consist of 16,000 Subscription Receipts at the Issue Price of C$1.00 per Subscription Receipt, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$16,000, on terms economically equivalent to the Brokered Offering, except that no Agent compensation will be payable in respect of the Non-Brokered Offering. Increased Bridge Financing: The anticipated aggregate principal amount of the Bridge Financing will increase by US$2,073,000 (C$2,962,317), from US$660,000 (as disclosed in the Filing Statement) to an aggregate of US$2,733,000 (C$3,905,457, based on the booked exchange rate of C$1.429 per US$1.00).

Under the revised financing structure (the "Revised Financing Structure"), the combined aggregate gross proceeds of the Brokered Offering (excluding any exercise of the Agent's Option, as defined below) and the Non-Brokered Offering are expected to be C$2,804,227. Together with the Bridge Financing, combined gross proceeds are expected to be approximately C$6.7 million, substantially the same as contemplated in the Filing Statement.

Changes to Amounts Disclosed in the Filing Statement

The following table compares the principal amounts disclosed in the Filing Statement with those under the Revised Financing Structure (assuming no exercise of the Agent's Option, as defined below):

Filing Statement(1) Revised Brokered Offering - gross proceeds C$5,746,602 C$2,788,227 Non-Brokered Offering - gross proceeds C$16,000 C$16,000 Concurrent Financing - total gross proceeds C$5,762,602 C$2,804,227 Bridge Financing - principal amount US$660,000 US$2,733,000 Agent's cash commission C$182,666 C$153,082 Agent's compensation options 182,666 153,082 Agent's corporate finance fee C$342,500 C$358,150 paid in Subscription Receipts (75%) 256,875 268,612 paid in cash (25%, plus GST) C$85,625 C$89,538 Estimated available funds of the Resulting Issuer C$5,281,125 C$5,167,814

(1) Approximate, except available funds.

Agent compensation is payable only in respect of the Brokered Offering, so the cash commission and the number of compensation options decrease with the size of the Brokered Offering. The corporate finance fee is payable at its minimum of US$250,000 and does not decrease. The increase in its Canadian dollar amount, and in the number of Subscription Receipts issuable to the Agent, results only from the exchange rate used to convert the US$250,000 (C$1.4326 per US$1.00, compared to the C$1.37 per US$1.00 assumed in the Filing Statement). The finder's fee payable to Beacon Securities Limited (C$10,000 and 10,000 compensation options) is unchanged.

Closing of the Concurrent Financing is expected to occur on such date as agreed between Haywood and Finco, each acting reasonably. Finco has also granted Haywood an option (the "Agent's Option"), exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Concurrent Financing, to increase the size of the Brokered Offering by up to an additional 15% in Subscription Receipts at the Issue Price. The Agent's Option was agreed to under the Engagement Letter and will remain in place under the Revised Financing Structure.

Additional Information

Further details about the Proposed Transaction, Concurrent Financing and the Resulting Issuer are contained in the Filing Statement, as updated by this news release. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement, as updated by this news release, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

About RTRS Technologies, Inc.

RTRS Technologies, Inc. is a pre-revenue medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of the NaturalFit device, a custom-designed, patient-specific dental implant intended as a simplified single-visit alternative to conventional screw-based dental implants. The NaturalFit device is laser-milled from zirconia with a titanium fusion to match the precise three-dimensional anatomy of each patient's tooth socket, as captured through cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) imaging, eliminating the need for surgical drilling, bone grafting, and the multi-visit treatment timeline that characterizes conventional implant procedures. Supported by clinical studies involving 450+ implant placements across 20 centers in six countries, RTRS is currently advancing U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance and CE Marking under the EU Medical Device Regulation, with commercial launch targeted for 2027. RTRS is targeting the approximately 130 million Americans estimated to be without an adequate tooth replacement solution, in a U.S. dental implant market valued at approximately C$3.5 billion annually, and believes the NaturalFit device's simplified digital workflow and patient-specific design have the potential to meaningfully expand access to implant treatment among both general dental practitioners and patients.

About 1317234 B.C. LTD.

The Company was formed pursuant to the laws of British

Columbia on July 27, 2021. The Company is a reporting issuer but does not trade on a stock exchange. The principal business of the Company is to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to potentially acquire them or an interest therein by completing a purchase transaction, by exercising an option or by any concomitant transaction.

For further information please contact:

RTRS Technologies, Inc.

Jason Shelton, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (415) 505-4603

Email: jason.shelton@rtrstech.com

1317234 B.C. Ltd.

James Ward, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: (416) 897-2359

Email: james@wardfinancial.ca

Reader Advisories

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance and if applicable, disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Proposed Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement, as updated by this news release, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Proposed Transaction ?and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any ?securities in any jurisdiction.? The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the ?United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United ?States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person unless they are registered under the ?United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and any applicable state securities laws, or an applicable ?exemption from such U.S. registration requirements is available. This news release does not constitute an offer ?for sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of ?securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed ?information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.?

All information contained in this news release with respect to the Company, RTRS, and the Resulting Issuer was supplied by the parties, respectively, for inclusion herein, and the Company and its directors and officers have relied on RTRS for any information concerning such party.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the proposal to complete the Proposed Transaction and associated transactions, (including the Merger, the Amalgamation, the Concurrent Financing and the Bridge Financing) statements regarding the terms and conditions of the Proposed Transaction and the Concurrent Financing and the matters to be completed in connection therewith. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder, court or regulatory approvals; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws, and the ability to obtain financing as required; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The foregoing list of ?material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company and RTRS assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

SOURCE: 1317234 B.C. LTD.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/1317234-b.c.-ltd.-and-rtrs-technologies-inc.-announce-updated-structu-1256406