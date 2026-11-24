Mitrade Ends Breakthrough 2026 Past 8 Million Registered Users, With Trading Volume Up 44%

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing global CFD broker Mitrade is closing the year strong, drawing in nearly 1.7 million new users while trading volume across the group surged 44%. In 2026, it pushed into new territories and dug deeper into established ones, refining its platform around how traders in each region handled exceptionally volatile markets.

Driving that growth, were upgrades to Mitrade's operations, client protection and support, and a stronger reputation:

New Category 5 Capital Market Authority (CMA) licence in March, giving Mitrade regulated footing in the UAE. Grew its CFD instrument range to more than 1,100, up from 800, with selected US shares and ETFs now tradable outside regular US hours Extended local customer support from 24/5 to 24/7 Voluntary excess of loss insurance, at no extra cost, now available to eligible clients under its CySEC, CIMA, FSCA and FSC licences Received 13 industry awards, bringing its total to 69

Commenting on the results, Kevin Lai, Vice President of Mitrade Group, said, "Traders in the Gulf ask hard questions before they choose a broker, and rightly so. They want to know who stands behind it and how it treats them when markets turn. We're grateful for the trust they've shown Mitrade, and we work to keep it every day."

Named Best Broker MENA 2026 by World Business Outlook, Mitrade enters 2027 with a growing presence in the Middle East.

About Mitrade Group

Mitrade is a globally?recognised, award-winning financial services brand licensed under UAE's CMA (Category 5, 20200000397),?South Africa's FSCA (FSP 54842), Cayman Islands' CIMA (SIB1612446), Mauritius's FSC (GB20025791), Australia's ASIC (AFSL398528), and Cyprus's CySEC (CIF438/23).??

Connecting 8M+ traders to 1,100+ OTC derivatives, including indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares, Mitrade's platform is designed to provide fast trade execution, competitive spreads, and a user-friendly interface accessible across multiple devices.

OTC derivatives are a leveraged product and can result in the loss of your entire capital. Trading OTC derivatives may not be suitable for everyone. Please consider the product sheet, risk disclosure statement and client agreement before using the services and ensure that you understand the risks involved.

This article is for informational purposes only and not financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation.?

Visit https://www.mitrade.com/ for more information.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mitrade-ends-breakthrough-2026-past-8-million-registered-users-with-trading-volume-up-44-302948103.html