Book Four closes EPIC, a body of work on Equities, Properties, Income and Crypto in which every claim is tied to a public document a reader can open and check

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Spiking Press, an imprint of Aly Pte. Ltd., today announced the publication of The Last Line: Spiking on Wall Street, and What an Owner Is Paid to Wait For by Dr. Clemen Chiang, founder and CEO of Spiking. The book is the fourth and final volume of The Disclosed Record, a series that teaches readers to study equities, property, options and Bitcoin from filings, statutes and dated records instead of forecasts.





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With its release, the series is complete. Four books now cover the four pillars Dr. Chiang calls EPIC, and each book is paired with a four-step method and a home on clemenchiang.com, where the dated record behind every title is maintained.

A book drawn around one line

Every book in The Disclosed Record is built around a line that somebody drew, in a document, on a date. In The Last Line it is item 18 of Regulation S-X, 17 CFR §210.5-03(b): net income or loss. It is the last line of the income statement of every listed American company, and the only line an owner is paid from.

Across 35 chapters in five parts, the book explains what a share legally is, how to find that line in a filing, and how to apply FIAT, the four-step method Dr. Chiang has taught for a decade: Fundamental, Insider, Alerts and Technical. Part Four reads sixty annual shareholder letters written between 1965 and 2024 as documents and not as legend. A reference section, the Spiking Record, sets out 100 single-day share price moves of five per cent or more, each traced to the published document behind it.

The book contains no price targets, no forecasts and no statement of the author's returns. It does not tell readers what to buy.

"I have views about particular companies, because I manage money and could not do that without them. They are not the product," Dr. Chiang writes in the Preface. "The product is a way of reading, and it works on any company you choose, including ones I have never looked at."

On the series, the Preface is equally direct: "The Disclosed Record has four letters and this is the fourth book. There is no fifth."

EPIC, complete: four pillars, four books, four methods

EPIC is the framework that organises the series. Each pillar has one book, one line and one four-step method.

Pillar Book Method The line the book is drawn around E for Equities on Wall Street Book Four ·

The Last Line FIAT: Fundamental, Insider, Alerts, Technical Item 18 of Regulation S-X, net income or loss P for Properties in Singapore Book Two ·

Long Island LAND: Land basis, Agents, New launches and News, Decision Five metres above mean sea level I for Income from options trading Book One ·

The Wall Came Down TIME: Territory and Time, Interest, Momentum, Entry and Exit The US$25,000 pattern day trader minimum, removed on June 4, 2026 C for Crypto for Bitcoin Book Three ·

Nine Pages HODL: Halving, On-chain, Dominance and Derivatives, Liquidity and Leverage The boundary of trust between somebody's word and a record anyone can open

The books were written in the order they were taught. Equities, the pillar Dr. Chiang has held longest, was written last, and its final part, titled EPIC, brings the four books together and completes a comparison table that Book One left open. The full series is presented at clemenchiang.com.

Availability

The books of The Disclosed Record are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Shopee and Kinokuniya. They are also available on Apple Books, Google Play, Spotify Audiobooks and other ebook stores.

The Last Line is published in hardcover (ISBN 978-981-94-8615-1), paperback (ISBN 978-981-94-8616-8), ebook (ISBN 978-981-94-8617-5) and audiobook editions. The complete series is listed on Amazon at https://link.amazon/B04EIBfhJ.

What's next: from books to tools to AI agents

The series ends with the words "What comes next is not a book." What comes next is software.

Spiking is building AI agents that work the markets while the user holds the keys. The agents read what the market discloses, from regulatory filings to institutional flows to the options tape, reason over it, and act inside guardrails the user can read line by line.

"Four books taught readers to open the record for themselves," said Dr. Chiang. "The tools made that faster. The agents make it continuous, and they show their reasoning. The discipline does not change: read what is disclosed, and keep the keys in your own hands."

The progression is deliberate: from books, to tools, to AI agents. Further details will be announced by Spiking in due course.

About Dr. Clemen Chiang

Dr. Clemen Chiang is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spiking and the author of The Disclosed Record. He began teaching options in 2003 and has taught more than 50,000 students. He is a portfolio manager at Lucerne Asset Management, a Senior Accredited Director of the Singapore Institute of Directors and a Chartered Wealth Manager, and holds a PhD in Management from the University of Canberra and an MBA in Entrepreneurship from the University of Louisville. He is also the author of Spiking To The Moon. More information is available at clemenchiang.com.

About Spiking and Spiking Press

Spiking, founded in 2016, is a Singapore-based AI fintech platform that tracks institutional money flows and options activity from public disclosures. Its engine is SpikingAI. Spiking Press is the publishing imprint of Aly Pte. Ltd. (UEN 201213696E), the Singapore company that operates Spiking. More information is available at spiking.com.

Important notice

The Last Line and the other books of The Disclosed Record are educational publications. They are not financial, investment, legal or tax advice, and nothing in them or in this release is a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or other asset. Investing involves risk, including the loss of capital. Past performance is not a guide to the future. The author founded Spiking, which sells market education and tools, and manages money in listed equities. No endorsement or sponsorship has been sought or received from any exchange, regulator, company or person named in the books.

This release contains forward-looking statements about products under development, including AI agents. These statements reflect current plans only. Features, timing and availability may change, and no assurance is given that any product will be released as described.

SOURCE: Spiking Press, an imprint of Aly Pte. Ltd.

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