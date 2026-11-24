EQS-News: Search Atlas
/ Key word(s): Financial
RICHMOND, VA - November 23, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Buzzworthy Strategies today released a strategic guide for B2B service founders weighing whether to hire a fractional executive or fix their revenue operating system first. The release includes Episode 05 of the firm's podcast, Becoming Founder Free, a long-form guide and a new library of expert answers on fractional revenue leadership.
The guide is built for professional services, technology services and consulting firms doing $2 million to $20 million in annual revenue. Its central point: a fractional executive placed into a business whose sales process, handoffs and decisions live only in the founder's head spends its first months reconstructing how the business works, rather than improving it.
"We sell fractional leadership, and I'm telling founders to wait until they've written down how the business actually makes money," said Michael "Buzz" Buzinski, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Buzzworthy Strategies. "Otherwise it's not founder-free. It's founder-plus-one, with somebody else asking you how things work."
What the Guide Covers
Treat Them Like the C-Suite
"You now have a C-suite person on your leadership team," Buzinski said. "If you don't treat them that way, you're wasting your money and you're wasting their time. And their time is more valuable than the money you're paying them."
Availability
The launch materials are available now:
About Buzzworthy Strategies
Buzzworthy Strategies is a fractional CMO and revenue leadership firm based in the Richmond, Virginia, area. In business for 21 years and having worked with more than 1,200 companies, the firm helps B2B service firms doing $2 million to $20 million build founder-free revenue engines that connect marketing, sales and client success. Its roster of fractional leaders works from proprietary frameworks, including the Honeycomb Flywheel. Learn more at buzzworthystrategies.com.
Media Contact
News Source: Search Atlas
24.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Search Atlas
|United States
|EQS News ID:
|2440918
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2440918 24.11.2026 CET/CEST