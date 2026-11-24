AM Best will sponsor and exhibit at the Dubai World Insurance Congress (DWIC) 2026, which will be held from 8-10 December 2026, at Atlantis, The Palm, in Dubai.

AM Best representatives include Nick Charteris-Black, managing director, market development; Greg Carter, managing director; Vasilis Katsipis, managing director and senior executive officer (DIFC Branch); and Bouchra Abou Nader; associate director, AM Best, will be available for client meetings at table No. 68. Delegates interested in meeting with AM Best to understand more about its rating and assessment services, research and insurance insights, can schedule a meeting by contacting Abou Nader at Bouchra.Abounader@ambest.com. AM Best is a silver sponsor and will exhibit at booth D.

The DWIC, hosted by Global Reinsurance (GR) and the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC), offers a forum connecting the Middle East's (re)insurance markets with counterparts from Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas.

For more information about the conference, please click here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

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Contacts:

Charlotte Shoesmith

Executive Assistant and Events Coordinator

+44 77 6496 0705

charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com