Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Wins Five Gold Awards at 51st International Convention on Quality Control Circles, Underscoring Quality-Driven Global Expansion

TAIZHOU, China, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group (YRPG) earned international recognition at the 51st International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC), held Nov. 18-20 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. All five quality control circle (QCC) teams won Gold Awards, bringing YRPG's total to 41 Gold Awards since 2015.

The recognition reflects YRPG's quality management efforts. From Sept. 21 to 23, global media toured YRPG's headquarters in Taizhou, Jiangsu Province, including digital workshops and national-level R&D platforms, to see how quality management shapes manufacturing and research.

Quality underpins YRPG's international expansion. In 2025, international revenue rose 425% year on year, and overseas business partnerships grew 238%. In the first half of 2026, overseas revenue increased 467%, with international sales topping RMB 100 million for the first time. The Group serves 48 countries and regions, while its YANGTZE trademark is registered in 116 countries.

YRPG's quality management system supports this growth. It is the first Chinese pharmaceutical company to achieve a seven-star rating in the Recognised by EFQM (RbE) assessment, and also received a high score in the 2026 EFQM Global Award (EGA) on-site assessment. Its facilities and products are approved by the EMA, FDA and PMDA.

YRPG contributes to international quality standards. Five traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) quality standards it helped draft have been incorporated into the European Pharmacopoeia. Its cape jasmine base in Fuding and organic astragalus base in Inner Mongolia hold WHO-recognized GACP certification. YRPG provides industrial technical services to Ugandan drugmakers, with a Sterculia lychnophora (Pangdahai) planting base planned in Laos.

"Quality is our visa to the world," said a representative of YRPG, "From products to standards, we want global patients to trust Chinese medicine."

YRPG continues expanding its drug portfolio. In 2026, it launched two Class-1 innovative drugs, including China's first dual orexin receptor antagonist (DORA) for the treatment of insomnia.

2026 marks a new phase in YRPG's global roadmap, with deeper international expansion and a shift toward sustained, multi-market operations. As pharmaceutical markets evolve, quality, compliance and supply reliability remain central as YRPG expands products, standards, technologies and services to support global public health.

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