Dohop Launches One of the First ChatGPT Plugins for Bookable Direct Flights and Multi-Carrier Itineraries

Airlines can use their existing Dohop integration to reach customers searching in ChatGPT while keeping bookings and ancillary sales in their own direct channel

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dohop, whose Connected Travel technology enables airlines and travel sellers to create, sell, and support multi-carrier journeys without the cost and complexity of traditional interline, has launched a flight search plugin for ChatGPT that lets travellers and agents find and compare the flights its airline partners sell through their own Connected Travel platforms.

Travellers using the plugin can select an itinerary in ChatGPT, then follow a link to the airline's Dohop-powered checkout to add seats, bags or travel protection and complete their booking.

This is one of the first flight search plugins built for large language models (LLMs) to feature both bookable direct flights and multi-carrier itineraries, giving airlines a fast way to reach customers already using AI assistants to plan their trips.

The plugin is live for WAYA, Dohop's consumer travel site, and available for immediate activation by airlines already operating a Dohop-powered platform. That includes airlines using RetailConnect to sell journeys combining flights on different airlines. Dohop is in discussions with several of its airline partners about activating the plugin for their connected journeys as well as their direct flights.

"Airlines have already done the work to put these journeys on sale through their own platforms. They can now use that same investment to reach customers who start their search in ChatGPT and bring the booking back to the airline," said David Gunnarsson, Dohop's CEO. "Today, the airline sells seats, bags and other services at checkout. The next step is to let customers add those extras while they're still discussing the trip in ChatGPT."

Connected Travel Goes Conversational

Dohop powers flight-combination and booking capabilities for more than 15 airline-operated platforms, including Flight Connections by easyJet and WIZZ LINK by Wizz Air. The plugin lets airline partners generate revenue from ChatGPT searches and lays the foundation for agentic booking, where an AI assistant could complete a booking on a traveller's behalf. Dohop also plans to bring its flight search capabilities to other AI agents.

Travellers can easily install Dohop's WAYA flight search plugin in ChatGPT.

Phocuswright research found that 33% of U.S. travellers used generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT to research trips in 2026, five times the share in 2024. Dohop gives its airline partners an immediate route into AI-led distribution. Through their existing Connected Travel platforms, airlines can bring the itineraries they sell directly into ChatGPT flight search without committing the resources or AI expertise to build their own plugin.

For more information about the ChatGPT plugin and other agentic solutions the company is developing for airlines and travel partners, please contact Vanessa Horwell at vhorwell@thinkinkpr.com.

Dohop, Connected Travel Made Simple

Dohop is a travel technology company creating a new standard for Connected Travel that works beyond traditional interline. Its suite of products helps airlines and travel sellers create, sell and support journeys: RetailConnect enables multi-carrier retailing, BagConnect offers seamless airside baggage transfer for alternative interlined flights, ConnectSure provides disruption support and travel protection for self-connecting journeys, and TravelSure extends disruption recovery to direct-flight passengers. It also powers the consumer booking site, WAYA.travel. Together, these products help partners expand their offerings, generate ancillary revenue and support travellers when plans change. More than 100 airlines and travel partners, including Air France, Air Transat, easyJet, Scoot, and Wizz Air, all use Dohop's Connected Travel platform to expand network connectivity and route options. Visit www.dohop.com to learn more.

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