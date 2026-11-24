Tales of Border Towns | Passionate Dance Competition

HEIHE, China, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily.

Though separated by the Heilongjiang River, dancers in Heihe in China and Blagoveshchensk in Russia have the steps to cross it. During a contest in Heihe, Chinese and Russian dancers came together through movement and rhythm, their performances welcomed with warm applause and friendship that knows no borders.

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