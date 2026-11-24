Regulatory News:

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT")) OR ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE US VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

24 November 2026

EUTELSAT S.A. (Paris:ETL) (LSE:ETL)

(a joint-stock company (société anonyme)established under the laws of the Republic of France)

(THE "COMPANY

ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE TENDER OFFER

TO THE QUALIFYING HOLDERS OF ITS OUTSTANDING

€600,000,000 1.500 PER CENT. SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028 (OF WHICH €600,000,000 ARE CURRENTLY OUTSTANDING) (ISIN: FR00140005C6) (THE "EXISTING NOTES");

TO TENDER THEIR EXISTING NOTES FOR PURCHASE BY THE COMPANY FOR CASH IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO THE MAXIMUM ACCEPTANCE AMOUNT (AS DEFINED HEREIN), SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF THE COMPANY TO INCREASE OR DECREASE SUCH AMOUNT, ON THE TERMS AND SUBJECT TO THE CONDITIONS SET OUT IN FULL IN THE TENDER OFFER MEMORANDUM

This notice must be read in conjunction with the tender offer memorandum dated 16 November 2026 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum"). Capitalised terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

On 16 November 2026, the Company announced the launch of a Tender Offer to Qualifying Holders (as defined in the Tender Offer Memorandum) of the Existing Notes. Under the terms of the Tender Offer, Qualifying Holders (subject to offer restrictions) were invited to tender their Existing Notes for purchase by the Company for a cash amount, equal to the Tender Consideration and the Accrued Interest Amount upon the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer as described in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

On the same day, Eutelsat Communications S.A. (the "Parent") announced its intention to issue new euro denominated senior unsecured notes (the "New Notes"), subject to market conditions. The settlement of the Tender Offer is conditional upon the settlement of the issue of the New Notes to the satisfaction of the Company (the "Transaction Condition"). The Company is entitled to waive the Transaction Condition at its sole and absolute discretion.

Following the pricing of the New Notes on 17 November 2026, the Company announced that it would accept for purchase Existing Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer up to a maximum aggregate amount of €600,000,000 (the "Maximum Acceptance Amount") (which was equivalent to the current principal outstanding amount of the Existing Notes), subject to the Transaction Condition.

The Tender Offer expired at 4:00 p.m. Paris time on 23 November 2026.

Final results of the Tender Offer

The Company is pleased to announce today the final results of the Tender Offer as follows:

Aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase (the "Final Acceptance Amount"): €496,900,000

Proration Factor applied to valid and accepted tenders of Existing Notes: N/A

Aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes that will remain outstanding after the Settlement Date: €103,100,000

Settlement

Subject to satisfaction or waiver of the Transaction Condition, the Settlement Date is expected to take place on 26 November 2026, on which date the Company will pay the Tender Consideration and the Accrued Interest Amount to the Qualifying Holders who have validly tendered for purchase their Existing Notes under the Tender Offer and whose tenders have been accepted.

Contact Information

The Company:

Eutelsat S.A.

32 Boulevard Gallieni

92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

France

The Dealer Managers of the Tender Offer are: BNP PARIBAS

16, boulevard des Italiens

75009 Paris

France Attn: Liability Management Group

Tel: +33 1 55 77 78 94

Email: liability.management@bnpparibas.com Natixis

7 promenade Germaine Sablon

75013 Paris

France Attn: Liability Management Group

Tel: +44 (0) 20 32 16 91 25

Email: liability.management.hy@natixis.com Société Générale Immeuble Basalte

17 Cours Valmy, CS 50318, 92972 Paris

La Défense Cedex

France Attn: Liability Management

Tel: +33 1 42 13 32 40

Email: liability.management@sgcib.com

The Information Agent for the Tender Offer is:

BNP Paribas acting through its Securities Services Business Line Les Grands Moulins de Pantin 9, rue du Débarcadère 93500 Pantin France Attn: Corporate Trust Services

Tel: +33 (0)1 73 05 01 22 + 33(0)1 73 05 03 28

Email: CTS.DEBT.centra@uptevia.com

The Tender Agent for the Tender Offer is:

BNP Paribas acting through its Securities Services Business Line Les Grands Moulins de Pantin 9, rue du Débarcadère 93500 Pantin France Attn: Corporate Trust Services

Tel: 33 (0)1 73 05 01 22 + 33(0)1 73 05 03 28

Email: CTS.DEBT.centra@uptevia.com

OFFER RESTRICTIONS

The distribution of this notice or the Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this notice comes are required by each of the Company, the Dealer Managers, the Tender Agent and the Information Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. Please also see the Tender Offer Memorandum for a fuller description of such restrictions.

No action has been or will be taken in any jurisdiction in relation to the Tender Offer that would permit a public offering of securities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261123900405/en/

Contacts:

Eutelsat S.A.