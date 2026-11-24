Chinese manufacturer Gaotu Innovation has unveiled an off-grid electric vehicle (EV) charging system designed to address the "unique challenges" associated with Australia's rural and outback regions. Gaotu said the all-in-one GT-EV16-PB-FD charger integrates a foldable PV array that delivers a maximum solar input power of 1,600 W with a 2.5?kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery pack. The manufacturer said the system is capable of providing up to 80 kilometres of daily driving range, completely independent of the grid, and is "a game-changer for EV owners" in Australia. "Many Australian EV owners ...

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