New modelling from Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) shows solar emerging as the largest component of Australia's power fleet by mid-century, with capacity growing from 43 GW in 2025 to 137 GW under a business-as-usual scenario or 215 GW under a more accelerated transition. In the latest edition of its New Energy Outlook Australia report, BNEF has modelled a net zero scenario (NZS), that achieves fully decarbonised power, transport, industry and buildings by 2050, and a base-case economy transition scenario (ETS), that lays out how commercially available technologies could be deployed with ...

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