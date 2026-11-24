The U.S. solar manufacturing sector has reached a defining inflection point. Driven by incentives introduced under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and federal supply chain mandates, domestic production capacity is scaling at an unprecedented pace. As market analysts and supply chain leaders noted during the pv magazine USA Solar Manufacturing USA 2026 conference, the divergence between module assembly capacity and domestic component supply remains the single greatest vulnerability for U.S. producers. Dr. Markus Beck, head of business development North America at RCT Solutions, framed the industrial ...

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